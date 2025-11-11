 
Sci Tech      

Artificial Intelligence - Real Heat

By

Jim Baird
We live in an age where intelligence runs faster than wisdom and energy burns faster than balance.

Every innovation we create from artificial intelligence to industrial automation draws from the same thermodynamic truth: energy makes civilization possible, and excess energy, trapped and unmanaged, threatens to undo it.

This series, Artificial Intelligence, Real Heat, explores the simple yet profound reality that global warming is not just an environmental issue it's a symptom of a planet out of thermodynamic equilibrium. Every watt of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases changes the shape of our oceans, the stability of our weather, and the balance of our economies.

Unlike sudden disasters, this one moves slowly but permanently. The oceans expand; ice retreats. Coasts dissolve. It is a slow-motion collapse measured not in seconds, but in centuries.

Inventor: Method and apparatus for load balancing trapped solar energy OTEC Counter-Current Heat Transfer System Global Warming Mitigation Method Subductive Waste Disposal Method Nuclear Assisted Hydrocarbon Production Method

Related Topic(s): Geoengineering

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jim Baird

Im submitting my op-ed titled Artificial Intelligence, Real Heat for your consideration. The article explores how the energy demand and waste heat generated by artificial intelligence and digital systems contribute to planetary warming and how a thermodynamic approach called Thermodynamic Geoengineering (TG) could turn this challenge into a climate solution.

Rather than viewing excess heat as pollution, TG treats it as a potential resource one that can be redirected, converted, and used to restore Earths energy balance. The piece argues that AI, which currently accelerates energy use, could also become an active part of climate stabilization if integrated into a smarter, heat-aware energy system.

This article was originally published on Substack as part of my ongoing Artificial Intelligence, Real Heat series and shared with energy and climate communities on Energy Central and Googles Healthy Planet Action Coalition.

I believe it would resonate with OpEdNews readers interested in sustainable innovation, geoengineering, and energy justice.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Id be glad to provide visuals or additional background material if helpful.

