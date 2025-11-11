We live in an age where intelligence runs faster than wisdom and energy burns faster than balance.

Every innovation we create from artificial intelligence to industrial automation draws from the same thermodynamic truth: energy makes civilization possible, and excess energy, trapped and unmanaged, threatens to undo it.

This series, Artificial Intelligence, Real Heat, explores the simple yet profound reality that global warming is not just an environmental issue it's a symptom of a planet out of thermodynamic equilibrium. Every watt of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases changes the shape of our oceans, the stability of our weather, and the balance of our economies.

Unlike sudden disasters, this one moves slowly but permanently. The oceans expand; ice retreats. Coasts dissolve. It is a slow-motion collapse measured not in seconds, but in centuries.

