Global warming is a problem of thermodynamics

Thermodynamic Geoengineering (TG) is a global cooling method, deployed at scale, that would generate 1.6 times the world's current primary energy, and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The cooling would mimic the 2008-2013 global warming hiatus.

At scale 31,000 OTEC one-gigawatt plants are estimated to be able to: a) displace about 0.8 W/m2 of average global surface heat from the surface of the ocean to deep water that could be recycled in 226-year cycles, b) produce 31 terawatts (relative to 2019 global use of 19.2 TW, and c) absorb about .41 Gt CO 2 per year from the atmosphere by cooling surface waters. The estimated cost of these plants is roughly $2.9 trillion per year or 30 years to ramp up to 31,000 plants and replace as needed thereafter, compared for example to the cost of world oil consumption that in 2019 was $2.3 trillion for 11.6 TW.

The cost of the energy generated is estimated to be $0.011 cents per KWh.