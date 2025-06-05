An Elon Musk Sonnet

Is Elon Musk's recent dazzle-eyed gaze
brought on by nano-implants in his brain,
little bugaboos high on Purple Haze
meant to capture ideas before they drain?
Has the human swastika been dropping
el cid? Holding telepathic convos
with the undead? Or maybe he's popping
dexies? Or he got kneed in the gongos?
You can't ever tell with the geniuses
just what the heck is going on up there
in the clouds where gods and their penuses
struggle like dialecticals to care.
They say the mind is a terrible thing
to waste, but, in this case, crumple and fling.