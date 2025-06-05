An Elon Musk Sonnet



The Far Flung Musk

Is Elon Musk's recent dazzle-eyed gazebrought on by nano-implants in his brain,little bugaboos high on Purple Hazemeant to capture ideas before they drain?Has the human swastika been droppingel cid? Holding telepathic convoswith the undead? Or maybe he's poppingdexies? Or he got kneed in the gongos?You can't ever tell with the geniusesjust what the heck is going on up therein the clouds where gods and their penusesstruggle like dialecticals to care.They say the mind is a terrible thingto waste, but, in this case, crumple and fling.