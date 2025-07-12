A Philosopher Hung Over on a Jetty in Turkey Early in the Morning (sonnet)



Jetty in Assos with Lesbos shrouded in the background.

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



The minotaur was a loner linguist lost

and amazed among the noisy Cretans.

He lived outside himself, a kind of ghost

on the dark borderline, weatherbeaten.

A scholar with scoliosis, thoughts bent

toward the raging cascade of colonial

intrusions, new conquistadors zap-sent

by brain trusts of the pharisaical.



.



From Assos you see Lesbos, cup of tea,

wash of blues, choban salatas, and

the soft mythopoesis of the sea;

think: Ayn Rand running naked in the sand.



.



We live between the edges of lost times,

worlds driven by shape-shifting paradigms.