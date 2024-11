'The Burning Giraffe'

(Image by Salvador Dali) Details DMCA

O Serengeti! Burning giraffes flee the sun Why dilly-dally? .

I strum lays, yodel At night the moon turns oyster Bleu cheese veins cracker .

Aphrodisiac What the latest polls reveal Dry thunder sky high .

Kalimba and sax Thumbs and fingers sing the blues Think Repercussions .

Big Mbuti smiles O happy forest people Tickling ivories

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

