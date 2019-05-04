[videos] LORI SHEM-TOV: Israeli Blogger's surprise release following 26-month detention

- Advertisement -

The judiciary are trying to turn Lori, an activist against family court corruption, into a showcase in their drive to restrict on-line speech. Eventually, the judges got trapped in their own game with no way out, except for releasing Lori.



(Image by Joseph H Zernik) Details DMCA



Social-media banner: "Political prisoner Lori Shem-Tov is entitled to due process, fair and public hearing".

- Advertisement -



(Image by Joseph H Zernik) Details DMCA



Celebrating the release with Lori Shem-Tov on Thursday night in the prison parking lot.

- Advertisement -



(Image by Joseph H Zernik) Details DMCA





(Image by Joseph H Zernik) Details DMCA



February 27, 2017--Israel broadcasting TV news announcing the detention of an "internet terror gang" with drawn guns in the background.

____

- Advertisement -

Videos:

2019-05-02 Lori's release - Neveh Tirzah prison parking lot celebration

https://www.facebook.com/or.baroch/videos/2589519514410575/?t=23

2019-05-02 Lori's release - celebrating before going to pick her up in prison

https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216267598939924/?t=0

2019-05-01 Demonstration at the entrance to the Supreme Court during a pause in the hearing on Lori's release

https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216255583759552/?t=501

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4