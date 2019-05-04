[videos] LORI SHEM-TOV: Israeli Blogger's surprise release following 26-month detention

The judiciary are trying to turn Lori, an activist against family court corruption, into a showcase in their drive to restrict on-line speech. Eventually, the judges got trapped in their own game with no way out, except for releasing Lori.
Social-media banner: "Political prisoner Lori Shem-Tov is entitled to due process, fair and public hearing".
Celebrating the release with Lori Shem-Tov on Thursday night in the prison parking lot.
Demonstration at the Supreme Court entrance during a break in the hearing on May 01, 2019 (photo by Leviah Alon).
February 27, 2017--Israel broadcasting TV news announcing the detention of an "internet terror gang" with drawn guns in the background.
____
Videos:
2019-05-02 Lori's release - Neveh Tirzah prison parking lot celebration
https://www.facebook.com/or.baroch/videos/2589519514410575/?t=23
2019-05-02 Lori's release - celebrating before going to pick her up in prison
https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216267598939924/?t=0
2019-05-01 Demonstration at the entrance to the Supreme Court during a pause in the hearing on Lori's release
https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216255583759552/?t=501