 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 5/4/19

[videos] LORI SHEM-TOV: Israeli Blogger's surprise release following 26-month detention

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 81971
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

The judiciary are trying to turn Lori, an activist against family court corruption, into a showcase in their drive to restrict on-line speech. Eventually, the judges got trapped in their own game with no way out, except for releasing Lori.


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Details   DMCA

Social-media banner: "Political prisoner Lori Shem-Tov is entitled to due process, fair and public hearing".

- Advertisement -


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Details   DMCA

Celebrating the release with Lori Shem-Tov on Thursday night in the prison parking lot.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Details   DMCA

Demonstration at the Supreme Court entrance during a break in the hearing on May 01, 2019 (photo by Leviah Alon).


(Image by Joseph H Zernik)   Details   DMCA

February 27, 2017--Israel broadcasting TV news announcing the detention of an "internet terror gang" with drawn guns in the background.

____

- Advertisement -

Videos:

2019-05-02 Lori's release - Neveh Tirzah prison parking lot celebration

https://www.facebook.com/or.baroch/videos/2589519514410575/?t=23

2019-05-02 Lori's release - celebrating before going to pick her up in prison

https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216267598939924/?t=0

2019-05-01 Demonstration at the entrance to the Supreme Court during a pause in the hearing on Lori's release

https://www.facebook.com/nehamad/videos/10216255583759552/?t=501

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Joseph Zernik Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 43 fans, 562 articles, 362 quicklinks, 894 comments, 11 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

In Israel as in Washington, we treat people who expose government corruption much more harshly than those who commit violent crimes.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:49:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 