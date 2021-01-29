teach voices from Syria Unit One

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Teaching Voices from Syria. Unit One

How do we know that the War on Syria was pre-planned by imperial powers? Consider the following:

Still not convinced? Check out this admission from the former Minister of Foreign Affairs for President Mitterand.

Transcript by Rawan Mhmasa

Do you agree with this duality? Or it is more complicated?

It is very complicated since everybody is gathered here of course but in essence it is this. It is two clashing camps.

I will tell you something. I went to England almost two years before the start of hostilities in Syria. I was there by chance on another business not at all for Syria. I met British officials some of whom are friends of mine. They confessed while trying to persuade me that preparations for something were underway in Syria. This was in England, not in the US. Britain was preparing gunmen to invade Syria. They even asked me under the pretense that I was a former foreign minister whether I wanted to participate in this" of course I declined. I am French. I am not interested. I just need to say that this operation goes way back. It was prepared, conceived, and planned.

Excuse me, but for what purpose?

Very simply for the purpose of overthrowing the Syrian government, because it is important to know in the region that this regime has an anti-Israeli stance, and consequently everything in the region revolves around it. I am in the confidence of the Israeli prime minister who said to me: "We will try to get on with the prime minister and with neigbouring countries. But we will strike those who refuse to get on with us. This is a policy. This is a reading of history. Why not after all? We should be aware of it.

General Flynn admitted that arming terrorists and the creation of a "Salafist Principality" was a "willful decision".

