Your questions make me nervous.

They show me

How much you are willing to trade

To live in a dream that has no future.

I don't know how to help you get

From where you are standing

To a place where

The blossoms have not all fallen.

I am sorry that I all I have to offer

Is this thermos of warm tea,

But at least I brought two mugs.

Let us sip our tea together by this tree

That was born a hundred wars ago.