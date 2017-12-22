Power of Story Send a Tweet        
You Can Oppose the NRA and Win, Time to Defuse the Myth if We Want to End Mass Killings

From flickr.com: CREDO Calls on NRA to Stand Down {MID-213640}
CREDO Calls on NRA to Stand Down
(Image by joshlopezphoto)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Article originally published in The Springfield Republican and MassLive

By Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky

We are now five years past since Dec. 14, 2012, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, 90 minutes down Rt. 91 from Springfield, when 20 first graders and six adults were killed in a matter of minutes. More national commentators than you can count were certain that was the event -- the killing of children -- that would generate real action to restore the assault weapon ban and institute background checks, yet it did not.

The Navy Yard shooting in Washington, DC in 2013 killed 12. Fort Hood in 2014 (13 victims). Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015 -- nine dead. Orlando's Pulse Nightclub in 2016 -- 50 dead. A Las Vegas outdoor concert 2017 -- 59 dead, shot from an upstairs window. Some of these (Fort Hood and Charleston) were with handguns, but the big numbers murders were from assault weapons. In the daily White House briefing on Dec. 14, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said, "Whether or not there's a regulation that could be put in place or not that could have prevented those things, frankly I'm not aware of what that would be." Huckabee-Sanders went on to say that the Trump Administration looks for every opportunity to save American lives -- except for the ones that apply to what's happening around assault weapons and background checks.

If a White House really wants to prevent massacres like more Sandy Hook, they can draft a bill for Congress that does away with the gun show loophole, which allows private gun sellers to sell guns to anyone they want without performing a background check, and restore the assault weapons ban that was put in place under Bill Clinton but with an incomprehensible 2004 sunset rule.

The reason nothing has happened is the myth that no one can win elections by attacking the NRA and making guns a central campaign issue. Chad Pergram of Fox News wrote on Oct. 4 this year, "Democrats really haven't had a successful House or Senate candidate who ran predominantly on a gun control platform since former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY) prevailed in a 1996 House contest." That is not a true statement. Cong. Robin Kelly (D-Il.) ran and won in 2012 by pushing against a pro-NRA incumbent, won again in 2014 and 2016, and remains in office, by specifically calling for reforms and opposing the NRA. A Virginia delegate just won by opposing the NRA. We asked Fox to run a correction but they have yet to do so. Knowing the impossibility of victory is an untrue myth could persuades others to try.

Congressional Republicans discussed banning bump stocks (a homemade assault weapon conversion technique) following the shooting in Las Vegas. Those talks have all but vanished. Instead, on Dec. 6, the House expanded conceal-carry gun rights by 33 votes allowing hidden guns almost everywhere. That should make us feel safe?

If the NRA will not allow Congress to act on something the majority of its members and the American people agree on, then the majority of its members should leave the NRA and start their own group. This new group can make a rule that the top gun manufacturers can't buy the group the way they have the NRA.

Mass shootings occur so frequently in the US that they only make headlines when the death toll is high enough. It is well past time for rational gun owners to either take the NRA back or start a new organization. It's also time for Congress to stop laying in fear of the NRA when they can in fact be opposed successfully. If that doesn't happen, the US will continually be marking these anniversaries into eternity.

Ben Lasky is senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

 

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST
 

Stephen Fox

This is excellent. I think it must be published in many more national publications, and I am sharing it with my friends in the progressive left wing Facebook political groups focused on 2020.

Stuart Chisholm

That's just it: the "majority" of Americans DO NOT agree. The NRA is not the enemy. Take away gun rights from the law abiding, you will STILL have crime, criminals and shootings. The only difference is that the innocent will be disarmed. What could go wrong?

Eddy Schmid

The FACTS, Stuart, are that the whole U.S. system of Government is a CRIMINAL ORGANISATION, totally out of control, butchering people within America, (via their so called Police and other security agencies) and off shore with their military, with it seems total impunity.

Now if this is the behaviour of the U.S. Government which is made up of American people, clearly they see nothing wrong with what they are doing.

That attitude when it leaks down, from the top, to the bottom should not come as a surprise to anyone. If the folks of the U.S. wish to sort out this situation, they first need to rein in in their Government and clear the decks, show by example from the top, such behaviour is unacceptable. I hope I live to see it come about, but seriously doubt it in this lifetime.

Gary Williamson

Here we go with the assault weapon freakout distortion. If one is really concerned about firearm death, and not just playing politics, why waste time on something that accounts for maybe 2% of all gun murders? And when we hear time after time that these shooters obtained their weapons legally, and no proposed new laws would have affected them, we're faced with the fact that putting in more laws would do virtually nothing to change the statistics.

The real problem of course is handguns, with the majority being illegally obtained. So logic dictates that the only real possible way to substantially change anything is to outright ban handguns. Even this might not make much difference, at least not for a long, long time. And of course there's that 2nd amendment thing.

So put up or shut up. Are you really concerned about gun death, or are you just playing politics?

