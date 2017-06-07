Refresh  

Yet Another Wretched "Surge" Urged

We are now advised that "... Trump's National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will soon be proposing yet another troop increase in Afghanistan."

How many times across the past 15 years have we heard this song!

Of course it's a loser. What indeed does it win, and for whom? The "need" for bigger military budgets, including the logistics of our "heroes" funerals, but the biggest, ripest plum is grosser cash outlays for the weapons makers, including their give-back political contributions.

Mothers and fathers across America: Beware! They're after our kids again to ship them across two seas and into another hemisphere in the timeless struggle to prevail over another people's homeland, another people's kids, another people's god.

It hasn't worked for 15 years and it will not work now. It's time to raise our voice to stop the slaughter of our kids and theirs in the Eastern Hemisphere.

 

Leaving behind a treacherous government now addicted to perpetual war, its limitlessly greedy and power-lusting masters, as well as the retarded albeit smirky Republicans and their evermore clonish Democrat colleagues, a braindead electorate (more...)
 

