Yes, We Are a Laughing Stock.

02 November 21

A s the week drew to a close and President Biden desperately tried to get Congress to vote on his infrastructure bills (build roads, help people) before he headed to two major summits in Europe, pundits and corporatist Dems railed against the progressive lawmakers for holding things up. Of course the only people holding things up were two pro-wealthy Democratic senators - and every single Republican. The progressives? They were holding out on behalf of the vast majority of Americans whose lives would be turned around and vastly improved should Biden's big bill pass.

Biden was beside himself to get something enacted before going to the G-20 summit and the COP-26 climate meeting. So he started tossing major pieces of his beloved bill overboard. He threw out paid family leave, got rid of free community college, took dental and eyeglasses away from the elderly and made a thousand other little cuts. He also decided the wealthy would not have to pay their true fair share of the taxes.

So Biden left for Europe without anything becoming law. In the weeks leading up to his trip, he (I mean the Republicans and the two lame Dems) also failed to raise the minimum wage and they failed to protect voting rights. The pundits howled. "Biden goes to Europe as a weakened president!" "Biden humiliated in front of the world!" "The US cannot govern itself and Biden enters these summits with America as the laughing stock amongst world leaders."

Seriously?

Are the press and politicians that clueless as to why the world is laughing at us? I hate to tell you, it ain't because of the roads and child tax credits. We are the laughing stock because we refuse to take care of our own people - and NO ONE around the world can understand why we force our old people to suffer and why we put our own children last.

Not other country's children. OURS!

I hate to reveal this secret, but here it goes:

Every one of the E.U. countries has:

"-Universal free health care.

"-Free or nearly-free college.

"-Paid Family Leave for at least four months.

"-Complete care of all elderly.

"-Robust funding of schools.

"-All sorts of help for the jobless and the poor.

