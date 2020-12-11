Yes, HIV can seriously slow economic growth

Dr Anand Chaudhary, an MBBS graduate from the Tribhuvan University's Institute of Medicine, said that if HIV infections continue to grow at the current rate, the economy could become paralyzed, increasing health costs. If HIV continues to infect young people in productive age groups, there will be a global impact on our development. HIV-related diseases and deaths contribute to current poverty.



People are already feeling the economic impact of the HIV epidemic on the macro-level. Dr. Anand also argued that the cause and consequences of the epidemic are closely associated with other developmental problems. Without a doubt, if the epidemic reaches thousands of people, it will have a serious negative impact on the global economy. In a stagnating economy, the cost of treatment will exceed the economic value of lives. This will have an important impact on the rate of GDP growth over the coming decades. Per capita income levels should also decline in the future."



People will be affected during those years of productivity. Premature deaths reduce the resources available to educate children and, as a consequence, reduce the productivity of future adults. They cannot invest in their children's education. Doctor Anand's got his own perception. He further pointed out that HIV is most prevalent in the 15-49 age group. This age group is of major importance from an economic productivity perspective. This age group has once again become the most sexually active group. It just means there is an urgent need to spread safer sex practices and HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns at home and in the workplace.



Doctor Anand said "If the productive workforce decreases, the family's overall income will be devastated. Poverty, for example, restricts spending in health, nutrition and education. Lack of education will naturally lead to a lack of awareness about HIV. This also means less choice in the job market. The lack of employment opportunities pushes women into the sex trade. I agree with Dr. Anand that the economy would be severely impacted by thousands of AIDS victims. In the next decade. We have to redouble our efforts to mobilize adequate financial resources to deal effectively with the epidemic. The millions required for antiviral treatment would only be covered by external funding if national health priorities were not completely distorted. 'He added: "Long periods of separation from their families often lead migrant workers to adopt high-risk sexual behaviors are particularly vulnerable."



