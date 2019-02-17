Year Of The Pig Is Here! Literally

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Gong Xi Fa Chai: happy year of the Pig 2019! Congratulations, the Year of the Pig has arrived!



Auspicious creature

"According to the Chinese astrology, 2019 is a great year to make money, and a good year to invest! 2019 is going to be full of joy, a year of friendship and love for all the zodiac signs; an auspicious year because the Pig attracts success in all the spheres of life."

So, what is astrology actually saying? We will soon have some sort of 'brotherhood of men' year ahead of us; a year that could bring both peace and understanding between all the zodiac signs?



Year of the Pig!

We all wish that it could be possible. But we all have doubts that this is what is actually ahead of us!

So, where does the world stand, as the most populous nation on earth - China (but also Vietnam and several other countries) - celebrates the New Year?

To be honest, the world does not 'stand' at all - it lies in the gutter. It appears to be in coma.

Washington, but also Paris, Berlin and other capitals of the Western mafia grouping which has bullied the world for decades and centuries, declared its unwavering support to a Venezuelan treasonous cadre - Juan Guaidó - a U.S.-'educated', handpicked 'regime change dummy'. It is now almost certain that the West will not stop in front of anything; that it will try to destroy the Bolivarian Revolution and to occupy a country that is potentially so rich, that it alone could satisfy the entire global demand for oil, for at least 30 years.

That's not such a good beginning, is it?

But there is much more that is happening, simultaneously; unsavory, disgusting stuff, which brings the West into face to face confrontation with the rest of humanity, endangering our entire planet, igniting wars and conflicts in all corners of the world.

As the Year of the Pig begins, the U.S. is basically throwing into the trash can, its nuclear treaty with Russia.

