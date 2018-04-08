Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Degeneracy and Fundamentalism of Western Media Control

By       Message Andre Vltchek       (Page 1 of 8 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/8/18

Author 508754
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.


Degeneracy and Fundamentalism of Western Media Control
(Image by New Eastern Outlook)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Dedicated to 'my' magazine, NEO (New Eastern Outlook)

By: Andre Vltchek

- Advertisement -

There is nothing sadder and more pathetic, than a notorious liar shouting, spitting saliva, insulting normal people left and right, while terrorizing those who are telling the truth.

- Advertisement -

Lately, the West has gone clearly berserk. The more it is scared of losing control over the brains of billions of people in all corners of the world, the more aggressively it is screaming, kicking and making a fool of itself.

It doesn't even hide its intentions, anymore. The intentions are clear: to destroy all of its opponents, be they in Russia, China, Iran or in any other patriotic and independent-minded state. To silence all the media outlets that are speaking the truth; not the truth as it is defined in London, Washington, Paris or Berlin, but the truth as it is perceived in Moscow, Beijing, Caracas or Teheran; the truth that simply serves the people, not the fake, pseudo-truth fabricated in order to uphold the supremacy of the Western Empire.

Huge funds are now being allocated for the mortal propaganda onslaught, originating predominantly in both London and Washington. Millions of pounds and dollars have been allocated and spent, officially and openly, in order to 'counter' the voices of Russian, Chinese, Arab, Iranian and Latin American people; voices that are finally reaching 'the Others' - the desolate inhabitants of the 'global south', the dwellers of the colonies and neo-colonies; the modern-day slaves living in the 'client' states.

- Advertisement -

The mask is falling down and the gangrenous face of Western propaganda is being exposed. It is awful, frightening, but at least it is what it is, for everyone to see. No more suspense, no surprises. It is all suddenly out in the open. It is frightening but honest. This is our world. This is how low our humanity has sunk. This is the so-called world order, or more precisely, neo-colonialism.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump-- In North Korea You Will Be Murdering Human Beings!

Syrian Refugees are Going Home, the West Ready to Attack

In Bangkok-- "NO SPEAK YOUR LANGUAGE, SPEAK THAI OR DIE!"

Lebanon -- Should it be Devil, Deep Blue Sea" or Russia?

No Matter What the Western Propaganda Says, Chinese Democracy is Alive and Well!

Why I Reject Western Courts and Justice

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 41 fans, 61 articles, 274 quicklinks, 2941 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Andre Vitchek writes with the passion, emotion and truth that should be a wakeup call to weak liberals and progressives that think that rearranging the furniture on the US-Western "Titanic" is going to save us.

Getting rid of Trump, electing fake-socialists that say pretty words but do the dirty deeds of imperialism, enacting fringe legislation that is no better than a dirty band aid, or participating in feel-good one day protests is not going to stop the West's illegal wars of aggression that has killed millions of people in the past 17 years alone.

Nothing is going to chance until the gears of neoliberal imperialism and the wars that perpetuate it are ground to a halt. Millions more will suffer and die in the next 17 years too, and the next, and the next. This was the message of MLK 50 years ago when he spoke out about the Vietnam War and his words today are as true as they were then...it is why the warmongers killed him.

Millions of more people are dying silently from starvation and lack of medical care because the Western capitalist system (i.e. corporate monopoly, imperialism and war) diverts available resources to a handful of oligarchs at the top. 5 people has as much wealth as the bottom 50% of the world...that is obscene. The world does not have an overpopulation problem; there exists enough resources. The crime is that the distribution of resources is genocidal.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 8, 2018 at 9:34:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 