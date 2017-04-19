Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump-- In North Korea You Will Be Murdering Human Beings!

By       Message Andre Vltchek     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 6   Valuable 4   Supported 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/19/17

Author 508754
- Advertisement -

When I think about North Korea, what first comes to my mind is a mist over the calm and majestic surface of the Taedong River near Pyongyang. Next I always recall two lovers, locked in a tender and almost desperate embrace, sitting side by side on the shore. I saw them every day, while taking brisk walks at dawn. Now I don't know for sure whether they were real or just a product of my fantasy; a sad and gentle reminder of all that has been already lost, as well as of all that should have happened but never really materialized.

Currently, as Donald Trump's "armada" is speeding towards China and DPRK, I keep recalling those moments: the cliff, the lovers and a lone fisherman with his long rod at the other side of the river. Everything in my memory connected to those dawns is now motionless, serene.

- Advertisement -

Sometimes I wonder whether words still have the power they once used to have. In the past, a beautiful poem, a confession, or a declaration of love, were capable of changing one's entire life, and sometimes even the entire destiny of a nation. But is this still the case, in this time and age? As a writer I often feel futility, even despair. Still, as an internationalist, I refuse to succumb to pessimism, and I try to use words as my weapons, again and again.

I have already said a lot about North Korea. I have shown images. I have spoken about the unimaginable pain this country has had to endure. I have spoken broadly about its tremendous gesture - of helping to liberate and then to educate so many parts of the world, including the enormous and devastated continent of Africa.

Still the propaganda against the people of DPRK rules.

Let me try again; let me try again and again and again:

- Advertisement -

North Korea is a beautiful country, inhabited by human beings, with blood circulating through their veins. Despite what you are directly and indirectly told, these people feel pain and they are capable of experiencing great joy. Like others, they often dream, fall in love, and suffer when being insulted or betrayed or abandoned. They laugh and cry, they hold hands, get angry, even desperate. They have great hopes for a better life and they work very hard trying to build their future.


North Koreans
(Image by Andre Vitchek)   Permission   Details   DMCA

So listen well, manager, or supervisor of what you yourself call the "free world". Or how should I call you, President? Ok, fine, President... If you shoot your Tomahawk missiles at them, at DPRK, (as you recently did at Syria), or if you drop your bloody "Mother of All Bombs" on them (as you just did on some god-forsaken hamlet in Afghanistan, just in order to demonstrate your spite and destructive force), their bodies will be torn to pieces, people will die in tremendous agony; wives will be howling in despair burying their husbands, grandparents will be forced to cover the dead bodies of their tiny grandchildren with white sheets, entire neighborhoods and villages will cease to exist.

Of course you people do it everywhere; you think that you are the masters of the world, so used to spreading agony and desolation all over the world, but let me remind you one more time and put it on the record: it may all look like some fun-to-play computer game or a TV show, but it is not; it is all real, when your sh*t hits the targets, it's damn real! I have seen plenty of it, and I have had really enough!

I know this is not what you have been told, and this is not what you tell the others.

North Koreans are supposed to look and behave like a nation of brainless robots, lacking all basic emotions and individuality, staring forward without seeing much, unable to feel pain, compassion or love.

- Advertisement -

You don't want to see the truth, the reality, and you want others to be blind as well.

Even if you'll blow the entire DPRK to pieces, you'll actually not see much anyway, you'll see almost nothing: just your own missiles shooting from battleships and submarines, your own airplanes taking-off from aircraft carriers, as well as some computer-generated images of powerful explosions. No pain, no reality, and no agony: nothing will get to you; nothing will reach you and your citizens.

It is you who is blind; it is not they.

You actually like it, don't you? Admit you do. Let's have it all in the open. And many citizens in the West like it as well - new titillating experiences, free 'entertainment', and a welcome break from the dire and empty, grey, loveless and meaningless routine of daily life in both North America and Europe. Hundreds of millions glued to their TV screens. Your popularity is going down, lately, isn't it? The more missiles you shoot, the more bombs you drop, and the more countries you intimidate and confront, the broader your 'support base' gets.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 6   Valuable 4   Supported 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://http://andrevltchek.weebly.com/

Andre Vltchek is a philosopher, novelist, filmmaker and investigative journalist. He has covered wars and  conflicts in dozens of countries. Three of his latest books are the revolutionary
novel "Aurora"  and two bestselling works of political non-fiction: "Exposing Lies Of The Empire" and  "Fighting Against Western (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Attack Against Syria and the Region Speaking Up

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Barry Gomm

Become a Fan
Author 508776

(Member since Apr 19, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm with you Vitchek, even moreso maybe. If only heads of countries could refrain from threatening other states and just settle back to looking after their own people. If that was so then the merest fraction of what is being spent devising new ways of killing people would be more than enough to feed and clothe all with the bonus of security assured. Borders would be precisely as they are now simply defining national preferences.

Further - it is only an infinitesimally sma ll fraction of the world's population that is causing today's strife, the rest of us want to live in peace.

Can you explain where we are going wrong? Why don't we see that the only power others have over us is what we give them?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 4:20:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 9 fans, 20 articles, 11 quicklinks, 369 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"The DPRK has never attacked anybody."

This from an article by scout.com:
"Unfortunately, there was nothing soft about the seventy-five thousand North Korean soldiers who crossed the thirty-eighth parallel on June 25, 1950. Many of its soldiers were veterans who had fought with Mao in the Chinese civil war, and they were well equipped with Soviet-made tanks, artillery and even fighters and bombers that initially gave North Korea control of the skies..."

The author suffers from an us versus them attitude. The "them" is us and we are the "them" to him while the North Koreans are the "us." He's clearly sympathizing with the victims of the wars waged by the West without regard to their cause. Blind loyalty to one cause is no
different from that to another, both are equally marred by a lack of perspective and critical thought.

North Korea could renounce its atomic weapon program today. Yet the development of weapons of mass destruction tops the regime's agenda. They have detonated ever larger weapons in a series of tests reminiscent of the U.S. and its testing through the 1950s.

If North Korea is such a non-threat, why then do its chief celebrations carry a martial theme? Why are Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) paraded for the benefit or roaring crowds who idolize an unelected tyrant whose only right to rule is a last name carried down from his grandfather. Hardly democratic. More iconic and hereditary, at least at the top.

Still convinced its a peaceful nation? Well, how does it handle dissent? Can I go down the street and say bad things about what my nation does--a right the author so clearly flaunts, his right to free speech protected behind a curtain of nuclear weapons ready to assure the total destruction of any attacker?

Clearly North Korea covets this nuclear "protection" for precisely the same reasons that the U.S. Military did--the ability to pulverize vast number of men, women, children in a giant fiery storm of death. So let's not lie and pretend their motives are anything less sinister. Why have 12,000 artillery pieces? Why put nuclear explosions in your propaganda films if the North Koreans don't have murderous tendencies, explicitly towards the American people?

I've seen this type in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They blame the U.S. for what it did and divorce the reality of the precipitating horrors that deserve nothing less than the worst we can do. Go read about the Rape of Nanking.

Bad guys like Kim deserve to water the tree of liberty. We don't harbor hatred for the Korea people. All it would take is for one brave person to take Kim out and start disarmament.

A democratic form of government could allow the Koreans to control their destiny and reunify, but that would mean Kim can't survive and the megalomaniac has built an entire cult of personality and police state to block any threats to his diabolical regime. Don't rationalize this tyrant's vile propaganda and lies.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 4:35:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Beverlee Couillard

Become a Fan
Author 508638

(Member since Apr 4, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Because of the machinations and outright robbery of the oligarchy in this world, including our country, foremost, the people throughout feel disconnected from their countries and defenseless, unrepresented. Now we pay the price for allowing money to rule the world. This article has moved me more than anything I've read in years. And, I am a reader. I am most grateful for this inspiring piece. I am 87 y/o, and have marched and carried signs, knocked on doors, made phone calls, served as state convention delegate, but still we do not make progress. I give my money and body to the ACLU. Still we have those who are so frustrated they do not see when they vote against their own interests, and only further the destruction of our essential democracy...which does not deserve a capped "D" in these times.


I am not optimistic at all. Maybe just a bit as young people begin to wake up to the fact that citizenship takes work. Still....

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:09:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Timothy Gatto

Become a Fan
Author 2586
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 77 fans, 550 articles, 230 quicklinks, 1279 comments, 47 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
That was beautiful article and it was well-written. However you mentioned that the DPRK has never attacked anyone and you know that they did attack South Korea. I too hope, that we never have to kill any citizen in North Korea, or any citizen in the entire world again. We kill indiscriminately all over the world and God stop.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:54:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Nathan Nahm

Become a Fan
Author 14805

(Member since Apr 17, 2008), 4 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 538 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Thank you, Andre, for writing such a beautiful and moving essay. Although it may sound naive, I think that your kind of essay, moving and yet highly informative, can be more powerful than Trump's "Mother of All Bombs"!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 8:18:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 3 fans, 1 articles, 100 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 10:39:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 