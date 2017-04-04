- Advertisement -

I believe it's fair to say that our heads are generally spinning like tops. For sure, mine is.

This is why I like Debbie Lusignan so very much. She does phenomenal homework, has remarkable recall of it, ties the dots together like no one else I know of, and ends on an executive summary of how we're being screwed. Though she is clearly more than this, I'd happily call her "Rain-man on politics."

She goes by "The Sane Progressive," and imho, she IS the sanest voice around. She has an astounding mind for seeing deeply into those who control us, and putting this information together with those of us who somehow were not endowed with that part of her brain.

For example, I can't do art. I have been eclipsed by third graders more times than I care to admit. I see gymnasts doing things I can hardly dream of. Tony Hawks on a skateboard comes promptly to mind. I didn't know humans could do such things! I say we should most carefully heed these amazing folks, or at a minimum study them carefully. Check out Michael Phelps' body structure for example; he's a fish, you and I aren't. But I marvel at the nature of this fish.

Thus I once again bring Debbie Lusignan to OEN. For her to refer to herself as "The Sane Progressive" is simply speaking the truth" mildly, I'd say... yet again to power, as she does here, in her talk to fellow humans, aka Berniates or Trumpites or whateverites.

Many of us have concluded the "duopoly" we allegedly live under is in fact a monopoly for the rich. A few of us have recognized that it doesn't matter whether you vote Trump, Clinton, Sanders, or even (possibly) Jill (as I did), the system is controlled by deeper forces. Call it the deep state or shadow government, which can logically be done, as Tony Sneller recently showed, but it is Debbie who addresses reality. Near as I can tell, after five decades of watching this sh*t and suffering elation and depression, pretty much one after the other, though mostly depressed.

So here is Debbie, once again, who deserves a regular column on any site that calls itself progressive. Yo, Rob, do you hear me on this?

I hence shut my flapper and encourage you to listen carefully to Debbie, who is a gift to the planet--fact, both true and correct. Ask only, "T or F" to the things she says. As any passionate person for a cause does, she speaks sometimes fast and not in a linear fashion, but IMVSO, this is the kind of person we should be cloning, as soon as we can. Over and out, here's Debbie: click here

(Article changed on April 4, 2017 at 19:49)