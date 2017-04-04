Refresh  

YOU ARE brainwashed, like the rest of us. Here's how... listen up, please!

Daniel Geery
4/4/17

Author 1198
I believe it's fair to say that our heads are generally spinning like tops. For sure, mine is.

This is why I like Debbie Lusignan so very much. She does phenomenal homework, has remarkable recall of it, ties the dots together like no one else I know of, and ends on an executive summary of how we're being screwed. Though she is clearly more than this, I'd happily call her "Rain-man on politics."

She goes by "The Sane Progressive," and imho, she IS the sanest voice around. She has an astounding mind for seeing deeply into those who control us, and putting this information together with those of us who somehow were not endowed with that part of her brain.

For example, I can't do art. I have been eclipsed by third graders more times than I care to admit. I see gymnasts doing things I can hardly dream of. Tony Hawks on a skateboard comes promptly to mind. I didn't know humans could do such things! I say we should most carefully heed these amazing folks, or at a minimum study them carefully. Check out Michael Phelps' body structure for example; he's a fish, you and I aren't. But I marvel at the nature of this fish.

Thus I once again bring Debbie Lusignan to OEN. For her to refer to herself as "The Sane Progressive" is simply speaking the truth" mildly, I'd say... yet again to power, as she does here, in her talk to fellow humans, aka Berniates or Trumpites or whateverites.

Many of us have concluded the "duopoly" we allegedly live under is in fact a monopoly for the rich. A few of us have recognized that it doesn't matter whether you vote Trump, Clinton, Sanders, or even (possibly) Jill (as I did), the system is controlled by deeper forces. Call it the deep state or shadow government, which can logically be done, as Tony Sneller recently showed, but it is Debbie who addresses reality. Near as I can tell, after five decades of watching this sh*t and suffering elation and depression, pretty much one after the other, though mostly depressed.

So here is Debbie, once again, who deserves a regular column on any site that calls itself progressive. Yo, Rob, do you hear me on this?

I hence shut my flapper and encourage you to listen carefully to Debbie, who is a gift to the planet--fact, both true and correct. Ask only, "T or F" to the things she says. As any passionate person for a cause does, she speaks sometimes fast and not in a linear fashion, but IMVSO, this is the kind of person we should be cloning, as soon as we can. Over and out, here's Debbie: click here

(Article changed on April 4, 2017 at 19:49)

http://www.hyperblimp.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Living on Sunshine, Underground & Off the Grid.

Rocky Anderson: "Not a Snowball's Chance in Hell!"

Rob Kall

  New Content
does she write articles?

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:52:19 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Reply to Rob Kall:
I don't see them and don't think she does. BUT I would be willing to give a shot at "condensing this to writing." It is that important, imvso.

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 8:02:08 PM

Rob Kall

Reply to Daniel Geery:
give it a shot.

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 8:11:31 PM

Larry Kennedy

  New Content
As I've said before, it's hard to argue with much of what she say's. I feel though like I should point out that Bernie from day one said he would work with the Democrats. It's a decision he made decades ago because he felt there was no viable choice. It's hard to see how there is one today.

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 9:20:23 PM

George King

  New Content

The Sane Progressive, thank you for this Daniel although I am not sure that many of the OpedNews crowd will be welcoming this but you have shown the intellect and stability to see the light in this Sane Progressive's insight in these matters.

The Justice Democrats (here) is an organization that has been set up to carry out the ideals of progressivism that is stated in their platform, as well as electing congressional members that are progressives and not corporate democrats like Cory Booker.

The organization understands that their main enemies are clearly the Republican Party and the Corporate Democrats who receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporations and banks.

However, there is quite the unexpected foe that the Justice Democrats now face.

The new opposition that could not have been foreseen is a certain group of people who call themselves progressives and share about 80 percent of the same goals policy wise, who supported Bernie Sanders vehemently in the Democratic Primary, but yet now oppose the Justice Democrats who are trying to continue the message that Bernie Sanders has passed.

However it was not the message (they were Bernie supporters and voters) it is the capitulation of Bernie to the Democrat Party Elite who practiced collusion and fraud against those members of the Party and Bernie.

Sane Progressive acknowledges that Bernie was not given a leadership role in the Party (don't forget the convention also denied his message being part of the convention's platform) and believes as well as I that the Democrat Party has subverted the message and participation in the platform of progressives.

The hill to climb is the emotional reactions of those who were burned and co-opted (their $, votes and parotism stolen by corruption along with the Super Delegates collusion) and the understanding not only of what was done to them but how to cope and rise from the ashes to not be fooled again. I believe that the following is not only the message in this insurrection (Bernie Revolution) that has been co-opted to maintain control of the progressive opposition.

Breaking the grip of illusion requires understanding our nature and how it is manipulated and regaining our emotional reactions and knowing how.

I have often referred to the (awareness) stability and growth of the soul (mental and emotional if you will) as simply as anchors of belief or experience where anchors give a stability (right or wrong) of awareness. I have referred to this as the soul having anchors of reference to give stability but for advancement old anchors must be released but new ones must replace them or stability of the individual becomes an unstable reality (perception). This is a known fact and used to manipulate individuals and the masses at its extreme. I will refer you to "cognitive dissonance"as mental stress.

"In psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental stress (discomfort) experienced by a person who simultaneously holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas , or values ; when performing an action that contradicts existing beliefs, ideas, or values; or when confronted with new information that contradicts existing beliefs, ideas, and values. In other words, the term refers to the perception of incompatibility of two simultaneous cognition's, which can impact on their attitudes". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_dissonance

"Leon Festinger 's 1957 theory of cognitive dissonance focuses on how human beings strive for internal consistency. A person who experiences inconsistency tends to become psychologically uncomfortable, and so is motivated to try to reduce the cognitive dissonance occurring, trying to "justify" their behavior by changing or adding new parts of the conflicting cognition, as well as actively avoids situations and information likely to increase the psychological discomfort". https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leon_Festinger

Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 11:23:42 PM

