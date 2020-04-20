 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 4/20/20

Wrong About Weed - Blacks & Marijuana Myths on 4/20

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 48774
Message Linn Washington

When New Jersey State Senator Ronald Rice helped roadblock legislation to legalize adult use of marijuana in the 'Garden State' last year he cited a litany of long debunked theories along with specious assertions like legalization will inundate minority communities with "marijuana bodegas."

The stance of Rice, an African American, contributed to defeat of efforts by New Jersey's Governor and civil rights organizations to end racial inequities related to marijuana laws, like pot possession arrest rates for blacks being much higher than arrests for whites despite similar usage rates among the races.

Eliminating documented racism in enforcement of marijuana laws is a key impetus in efforts nationwide to end the prohibition on pot. That prohibition is rooted in federal legislation initially approved in 1937. That legislation was the culmination of the 'Reefer Madness' campaign that contained clear strands of blatant racism.

An analysis released in November 2019 by ACLU-NJ stated blacks in New Jersey are three times more likely to face arrest for marijuana possession than whites. While that arrest factor is 2.3 higher for blacks in Senator Rice's legislative District, that disparity spikes as high as 11 times more likely in one legislative District and over 9 times more likely in two Districts adjacent to Rice's District.

That ACLU-NJ analysis noted a 35 percent increase in pot possession arrests across NJ between 2013 and 2017. Additionally, that study criticized the annual expenditure in New Jersey of more than $140 million for enforcement of anti-marijuana laws.

A 2017 ACLU-NJ study found that the New Jersey state legislative district with the highest per capita rate for marijuana possession arrests was the district represented by Rice: the 28th Legislative District. Rice's district contains portions of Newark, the state's largest city where Rice once worked as a policeman and served as a City Councilman and Deputy Mayor.

Racial inequities embedded in marijuana law enforcement and now economic-related inequities surrounding the legalized medical/adult-use markets are well documented.

Politicians, police, prosecutors and media pundits have, historically, played prominent roles in resistance to reforms in pot prohibition. And, historically, the stereotypical public face of that resistance has been conservative and white. However, frequently overlooked in societal support for keeping marijuana illegal are 'black faces.'

Many black politicians, preachers and other leaders through either advocacy or acquiesce have opposed marijuana law reform despite irrefutable evidence that pot prohibition has bludgeoned the black community leaving millions with arrest records that cripple economic and educational opportunities. Compounding the damage from arrest records is the added burden for some of having endured incarceration for marijuana law violations where imprisonment carries a separate lifetime stigma.

NJWeedman, one of America's foremost black legalization activists, said he's been "bitched at" repeatedly by some blacks for calling out scores of black leaders for their complicity in sustaining anti-cannabis actions. NJWeedman sees big problems with black leaders who support expenditure of tax dollars to fund salaries for predominately white law enforcement that cracks down on black taxpayers while too often ignoring marijuana use and sale by whites. The legalization advocacy of NJWeedman has led to years of imprisonment.

Philadelphia, Pa is 33-miles south of the NJ's State Capitol Building in Trenton where Senator Rice and a few other blacks were among the legislators that scuttled the marijuana legalization effort in March 2019.

In Philadelphia, during the two terms Michael Nutter served mayor (2008-2015), city police arrested over 20,000 blacks for marijuana possession, leaving those predominately male arrestees with the lifetime stigma of arrest records.

In 2012, the first year of second mayoral term of Nutter, an African American, Philadelphia police arrested 3,052 blacks for pot possession compared to just 629 whites. That arrest disparity was partly attributable to the racial profiling Stop-&-Frisk police enforcement championed by Nutter and implemented by Nutter's Police Commissioner who was also an African American.

In 2010 when Californians were deliberating an ultimately unsuccessful ballot measure to legalize marijuana, a coalition of black ministers demanded the resignation of California's NAACP president because of her support for legalization. That NAACP head saw legalization as a civil rights issue due to gross racial disparities in pot law enforcement.

In 1975 black political and religious leaders successfully stopped an effort on the City Council of Washington, DC to decriminalize possession of marijuana. Arrests of blacks for possession in DC had soared from 334 in 1968 to 3,002 in 1975. One black minister who was a DC City Councilman feared the city would become the marijuana "capital of the world" with decriminalization while a black DC City Councilwoman demanded that young people "be taught to obey the law."

The mayor of DC in 1975, Walter Washington, also opposed decriminalization. This stance by Washington, an African American, opposed conclusions of the marijuana study commission that Washington appointed in 1972. That commission, after a year-long examination, recommended in March 1973 that marijuana be "decriminalized." That commission had determination no "demonstrable medical evidence" showed that marijuana "is detrimental to the health of the user."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Linn Washington Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Linn Washington is a co-founder of This Can't Be Happening.net. Washington writes frequently on inequities in the criminal justice system, ills in society and problems in the news media. He teaches multi-media urban journalism at Temple (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mass Incarceration Creates Big Mess Across America

Green Party's Stein Walks With Poor While Democrats Party

American Justice on Trial: Gratuitous Police Violence, False Testimony by Police, and a Rush to Bad Judgment

Donald, Hillary and Cannabis: Stoned Stupid On Legalization

Fed Wrist-slap for Wachovia Shows Drug War Farce

These 9/11 Heroes Fought Against Terrorism a Century Before 2001

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Linn Washington

Become a Fan
Author 48774
(Member since May 21, 2010), 4 fans, 82 articles, 31 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The complicity of many black leaders in America's campaign against the consumption of cannabis is a scandal that is often overlooked. Discriminatory law enforcement from arrest to adjudication has saddled thousands of blacks with life-limiting criminal records for engaging in the same consumption of cannabis that most whites do with impunity.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:49:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 