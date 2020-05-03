Would-Be-Tyrants and Tyrants



"Why I can smile and murder while I smile."

Richard III, Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics

In a corridor at the Democratic Convention are three witches, huddled together, exchanging pleasantries. Representing marginalized agitatorsa student demonstrator, a black American, and an old communistthe threesome are as if invisible to others. But very real, the three agree to met againwith Mac Bird in toll.

In a hotel room at the convention, are the Ken O' DuncsJohn, Robert, and Teddy. John commences to share his vision of a Ken O' Dunc dynasty. And although it's time to select a VP, he assure Robert that he will always be second in power.

John is thinking of asking Mac Bird to join the ticket.

Robert, not pleased, points out that the "fat" and "hungry" look about Mac Bird makes him "dangerous." But John is unwavering: Mac Bird it will be! "There's much that must be seen and done and/heard/Let's first bestow the title on Mac Bird."

The Ken O' Duncs exit and the witches take the stage. (Yes, it's a play).

Reporting in from the streets of America were unrest is beginning to unsettle the established order, we learn from the witches that things are brewing outside of the action on stage. There's a train of troops headed for "Viet Land," for one. The first witch explains how he tried to sound the alarm by throwing leaflets, warning the men to "turn back." They will fight and die in vain, otherwise.

But no one listens.

In LA, reports the second witch, economically poor and forgotten black Americans are protesting in the streets while the third witch reminds the other two to stick to our principles. Remember why we struggle. We must remember "lasting lessons." While he proceeds to recount these lessons, they hear footsteps and are forced to retreat behind furniture that really doesn't quite conceal them.

It's Mac Bird.

They rise and face Mac Bird.

"Why, it's a nigra and a filthy beatnik," say Mac Bird to which his Crony responds, "And there's a bum done up in worker's duds."

"All hail Mac Bird! All hail the Senate's leader!"

"All hail Mac Bird, Vice-President thou art!"

"All hail Mac Bird, that shall be President!"

