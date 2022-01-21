

Smiling Buddha

Sonnet: World War III Just Up Ahead -- Here's Proof!

by John Kendall Hawkins

So the talking heads always seem to be blaring.

Remember that group? Stop Making Sense. Ques que sais?

Silence too loud for us. Mighty Mouth on his way

to drown out the simulacrums who stopped caring.

The bombs when they drop will be comic feats this time.

The people Columbus meant to discover -- Inja --

named their first wacky happy bomb Smiling Buddha.

Punchline: We all die. "Nirvana or Bust." Sublime!

Today my love's a dead dead rose, by any name.

I Love the smell: estrus in the morn: hickory.

We're deep in jungle goofy. Pyrrhic victory.

Subhuman goons in Übermencsh tees are to blame.

Psycho Killer. Ques que sais? Halitosis. Scorn.

It's a dead rose. It's a dead rose. See me suborn.

