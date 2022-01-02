

The Deluge

(Image by Gustave Doré) Details DMCA



Mega Sonnet Batch: 20 Takes on Turkey

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I. Teaching English in Overseas

I told my folks I was off to Turkey to teach,

and they panicked; I presumed they feared I would die.

They invited me for dinner: chicken pot pie.

We tossed back a few frosties and they tried to reach

into me and chastise my reckless soul. Why, son?

Got the giggles. Brought along a movie to watch.

Midnight Express. Oh, their faces when the Turks catch

Billy at the airport muling horse. He was done.

And when he got to the dungeon, rape scenes galore.

(Me cracking up.) The grim furrows of their faces.

But that was not why I fell out of their graces.

They were crazed I quit my government job. What for!?

They'd grown up knowing some hard times, and I got that,

but I wasn't gonna be a g-man asshat.

.



II. Istanbul, Day One, Help Me

What a trip coming into Ataturk Airport:

military bunkers, soldiers with machine guns

in luggage, stress, me feeling all mission-abort.

And I'd read the tap water could give you the runs.

A man with a square-shaped head and sign called my name.

He grabbed my bags, mute, and we were off. But where to?

Kozyatağı, it turns out. I was shown my flat. Lame.

I looked around. Where'd my driver disappear to?

The coal dust in the air filled my lungs and I slept.

I had strange dreams. I could hear the muezzin calling.

Aygaz! jingled from a van's speakers as it crept.

I projected from my body, began falling

on a wind that carried me over a dark sea

and heard voices compete in a catastrophe

of wails, ululations and cries of ecstasy.

I woke up, made Nescafe, in lieu of coffee.

I felt like a ghost. The thought made me unsteady.

The shock of the new was getting old already.

.



III. Taksim Square by Dolmuş

To get to Taksim we hopped into a dolmuş,

seemingly stuffed already, but there was still room.

Estrus, wild cheeses, and the old guy smelled of doom.

A great way to get around if you were in no rush.

Taksim's the place to be if you want Euro-fare

and to be around expats like you lost, now found,

smiling, nodding at each other's tee shirts, bound

for retro tables, to be served steaks, German beer.

Folks do their shopping there for knickknacks to bring home.

Your eyes avoid the machineguns looking for Kurds.

Me and the guy in the Yankees tee exchange words --

he yells, Bucky Dent at my B cap. I point: Comb.

And the massive overflowing baked potatoes.

And the Red Light district with the hot tomatoes.

.



IV. Çatalhöyuk or Bust

At university I studied all

the ancient cultures. Matrilineals

tickled my fancy best. Çatalhöyuk,

according to my used assigned textbook,

got the nod from secreting pineals

who saw it as the best hope since The Fall.

They did things right and didn't f*ck around

with clown shows and excessive displays of power,

said my feminist love to me. I winked.

We held out glasses of bubbles and clinked.

And later, natch, we made love. A wower.

The theses of her persuasion astound.

She says, let's go anarcho-communist.

Sounds orgasmic, but maybe over-blissed.

.



V. On Buyukada

On Buyukada there are horse-drawn carriage tours

when you get off the ferry from Kadıköy,

but they're not cheap, and you may have to wait, of course.

However, it's best if you go on foot, and it's free.

Most people stay around the harbor, fill the cafes,

drink cuppas, talk small, take snaps, look sightseer bored,

before shipping back to Old Istanbul to graze

the bargains of the Grand Bazaar, one with the hoard.

There's an old touching orphanage built by the French

that looks like some dry arsonist's wet dream come true;

it's just out of town, a small climb uphill. A bench

relieves the burden, provides a chance to construe.

I light a Camel, careful where I toss the match,

and look for ghosts peering out from a shadow patch.

.



VI. The Anatolian Peninsula

Anatolia is stuffed with scenic goodies.

There's "eternal snow" that you can look at forever.

And Treasure of the Sierra Madre fever

brought Indy Jones types seeking biblical booties.

The biggest trophy would be Noah's Ark, of course.

The ants went marching two by two -- that kind of sh*t.

I watched In Search of one time about the ark. Some git

going on with rhetorical questions or worse.

There's just so much that's happened in the region

that I couldn't sum it up; snaps will have to do.

It's said the Apostles sent scrolls to folks here. So".

I fought some goon in a bar on the Aegean.

If you go down in the flood it'll be your fault,

quoth the Bard from Duluth. White man's blues somersault.

.



VII. Leander, Hand on Her Knee

"Janie's Got A Gun" was playing in my mind. Oy.

I couldn't stop the goddamn thing's looping. Punch me,

I said to Jenny. She gives me a look, real coy,

then kisses me on the lips. I've got a hunch, see,

that if the ferry sank right this very moment

with us carrying on, nazar eyes watching us French,

my hand on her knee homeward bound to sweet torment,

that my honey pie Hero wouldn't even flinch.

The spell is broken not by recrimination,

some old Islo taking umbrage, but by rose tea

proffered by a waiter, his look, Know your station.

I pay the çayman, while Jenny looks out to sea.

Something about the Bosphorus, late afternoons,

stirring rose tea in tiny cups with tiny spoons.

.



VIII. The Kurd Problem

There one of those diasporas you hear about

on the radio, NPR, drive time, a cause

to rally round, discretionary funds go out

where hearts are missing, class buffer zone sh*t. Hit pause.

Nobody knows where they live; they don't even know.

I guess that's the point; it is a moveable beast

driven by competing lusts. I knew a Kurd though.

Not really. I reviewed his keened book, but at least

he got some air time, as they say, but who am I?

I doubt that it did much but titillate the mind

for a few minutes; a sonnet having a cry.

Stop and go traffic; it's the bind leading the bind.

My Kurd's not homeless now, and the book made him rich.

I wish more homeless would write books. I've got an itch.

.



IX. Shipping Out of Istanbul

They nickel and dime you to death when they barter,

and they expect it, at least that's what the guide says,

but we were in a hurry to board the liner

that would bring Jenny and I to Izmir; finer

deals awaited us there; she had a carpet craze

and telling her to slow down was a non-starter.

I spent the whole time reading the Herald Tribune,

while Jenny slept next to me naked and happy

as a fresh-fucked rabbit, I thought. Yanks beat Red Sox.

No pencil, no crossword. I longed for a bagel with lox.

Jenny seemed to purr and I said something sappy,

my hand along her curvature, We'll be there soon.

In Izmir the carpet twirler-cum-salesman

conjured up myopic girls with fingers. Oh, man.

.



X. Efes Pilsner

Saw so many breasts in Ephesus, I was awed.

Goddesses, mama mia. Locals pitching in.

I was developing a complex of male gaze sin.

It was too much, and maybe it should be outlawed.

Jenny went looking for new pelf, and I hung out

at the hotel poolside getting slowly shitfaced,

ogling all the Artemises on the slide. Disgraced

by my half-stifled urge to call out. A real lout.

For some reason, I thought of President Carter,

the Playboy interview and his lust in the heart,

surrounded by young bunnies who gave you a start,

his October surprise, new eyes: he looked smarter.

Jenny shipped home her rugs and trinket treasure zen.

The statue of Artemis would go in the den.

.



XI. Carpets, Mosques, The Cistern

They just keep spinning the carpets, and just won't stop.

Some tell tales of weaving girls with ruined childhoods,

as they spin, as if to torture you. Look, mister,

each rug's a girl, he spins, and here is her sister.

Punishing me, he says, barter, wolf in the woods

blaming me for his Little Red Riding Hood shop.

And, frankly, I'm tired of the f*cking mosques, Jenny.

We take a break and have a bite down in the zoo.

Bleak-looking monkeys are out on the prowl for food.

Bunker mentality pacing. Down went my mood.

Saw a lion so sad it broke my heart in two.

She looked strangely tender, took a sip, Want any?

In the cistern crazed Medusa returned our gaze

and Jenny held my hand. Together in the maze.

.



XII. Train on the Plain

Clickety-clacking by train across Asia Minor,

gazing out at the farmers in the sun at work,

you have a lot of time to think about evil,

the nature of Mankind, the Fall, and the Devil,

channeling an apostle, say Saul, berserk

with suffering, ready to convert to the Word.

Lara in the seat across from me is from York.

We've been together five days backpacking, loving --

a keeper as they say, long legs catching the rays.

She's doing a doctorate, keened on ancient ways,

and she wears a golden necklace of doves singing.

She's way too good for me, plays Mindy to my Mork.

She's reading long passages of Wordsworth aloud.

I love her tender voice, but I hate Wordsworth's cloud.

.



XIII. Evil Eyes and Peacock People

Daft premonition of future panopticons.

Evil eyes on sale everywhere, an early sign

we've become an internetwork of things unseen,

no tourist leaves Istanbul without the blue sheen

of new insight glowing away in their old mind.

To me it looks like an eye glued to a wet mons.

I can't help that it looks that way; just how it looks.

Is it me or do folks here avoid eye contact?

And do I have the right to be looking for some?

Besides, the nazars don't work, the whole world's a bum

that long long ago succumbed to the devil's pact.

Sweet Lara is sifting through old deserted books.

Seen a certain way, the eyes meet your from some goop:

spooky half-beings from the primordial soup.

.



XIV. A Cappuccino in Cappadocia

The cave hotel we stayed in was like The Flintstones,

and though I was born a rebel, chattering teeth

didn't suit me, and I didn't care to see my breath

mingling with Bobbi's after making love's soft tones.

Next day all worn out from love and mind-seizing cold,

we toured the fairy chimneys and climbed lower Earth

to maybe the world's largest panic room, with hearth,

me feeling fuzzywuzzied and like I got rolled.

I dunno, I think they charge too much for gimmicks,

postcards that say, Look at me: I survived stone age

accomodations written in sore a**hole rage,

that is itself a fake wink home to fellow dicks.

All you can do sometimes is sigh, hold her closer,

and do your best to avoid seeming a poser.

.



XVI. Eid of Destruction

Crammed on a minibus heading for Kadıköy

first time ever saw a goat's throat cut

fat goat all dressed up like a party boy

I said to my mind come back ten-hut

it's not your culture. If they needs must slit

throats to feel alive, who am I to sigh?

Few blocks later, another took a hit.

Was too dumbstruck to ask the reason why.

The baker held a bucket out to drain

the flow stream of his gorgeous slit throat soup.

Technically, I could see how his hot pain

could be dipped into the red Campbell's goop.

Everybody seemed happy, for it was Eid,

I'd not be shocked if they'd broke out in Lied.

.



XVII. Off with the Ferries

From Kadıköy you can see old Europe.

Galata Tower, the Mosques, hint of Horn.

If you're lucky, you get some romance in.

Nothing too hot, nothing you could call sin.

Just feeling a warm stream, the summer morn,

maybe a little hungover. You'll cope.

Lara next to you, itching for some itch,

or, at least, that's your interpretation,

as you hold a blessed curve and she coos.

Coming into Karaköy, we hear hoys

for fish sandwiches, concatenation

of men, fishing poles waiting for a twitch.

Cafe nosh in İstiklal Caddesi

Later that night it's the old loch nessie.

.



XVIII. The Gypsies of Kozyatağı

Just around the corner, gypsies lived in squalor,

on a tiny lot, laundry on a line, stories

circulated about their ways, their sad lorries

telling the snapshotter of harsh life and dolor.

Word was that you had to stay away from the grifters.

If you made evil eye contact they'd steal your soul.

The men were nasty. The kerchiefed women weren't whole.

They feasted on yabancı. Maybe shape shifters.

But this is the stuff of fear-mongers and not true,

you told yourself, left pluralist to the core,

yet still you felt for your wallet just to be sure,

and skirted them, on your way booze runs, a street or two.

I never did get past taking snaps of their scene

and it's quite likely my snapshots were a stranger's preen.

A couple of weeks later I did lose my wallet,

but gypsies weren't there; just carelessness I'd call it.

.



XVIII. At Gallipoli Among the ANZACs

At the monument at Gallipoli Aussies

circle, like pilgrims around the Kaaba,

and catch up with mates, and sip at imported beers,

and carry on until Turks arrive, put on airs

of civility that sound like taunts. My lover,

Lara, urges me toward the trenches. No worries.

f*cking around, tore my new jeans on old barbed wire,

multi-millions of lira down the drain. Lara

snaps a photo and laughs like Ataturk's fob watch,

deflecting the cruel angst from my pathetic botch.

I goosed her. Tomorrow we'd head for Ankara;

There were "unique" carpets there she wished to acquire.

You look down at the bluff they had to rise above.

You go, No way, Jose. Glad you're with your love.

.



XIX. Whirling Dervishes in the Snow

In winter, we went to Taksim to the dervish place,

the snow falling pretty, Bobbi not ducking in time

as I nailed her with an icy fastball. The crime

was repaid in kind and then some; she wanted face.

Ended with the usual cliche; snow snoggle

with serious, maybe fatal, sexual tension,

as I lay across her parka, gave her a toggle,

and she returned fire in ways I won't mention.

We played like that up and down Taksim's winding streets,

from the square to the tower, down to the Red Light,

boo-peeking, ducking in doorways, peals of delight

ringing out all day long, wet snow falling in sheets.

That night we reached an understanding ecstasy,

spinning in each other's hot whiteness dervishly.

.



XX. If I Only Had A Lahmacun

Jesus, this poor man's pizza is mighty tasty.

There's no cheese but you really don't miss it. The lamb

is spiced, the veggies are so fresh you just might cry.

And the price couldn't be righter. Becky says, Why

don't they serve these zesty wonders at home, hot damn?

I'd like to serve you at home, I go, too hasty.

Back home, of all the sights and sounds we left behind

in Turkiye, we miss the scents of lahmacuns most

and go out of our way to find recipe books.

I luck out, find a coffee table tome for cooks

who know the game and can finesse spice. Me, I'm lost.

Becky will be cooking. I'll watch and pick her mind.

We invite friends over to share our secret pies.

They wolf down those bad boy lahmos. Predator's eyes.