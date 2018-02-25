- Advertisement -

Another school shooting massacre. Of course everyone is shocked and saddened. But why is it not expected that occasionally an armed American will turn on his own? Violence and heroic gun play is in the air children breath in the USA.





"... I really believe that even if we had better gun control laws and better mental health, that we would still be the sort of sick and twisted violent people that we've been for hundreds of years, that it's something that's just in our craw, just in our DNA. And to get that out of our DNA is going to take a lot more than passing a bill in D.C. That's not going to do it. " "Guns don't kill people, Americans kill people," because that's what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians. We've got five wars going on right now where our soldiers are killing people--I mean, five that we know of," said Michael Moore, in a video he made just a few hours after the news of the Newtown school massacre broke.

Everyone in socialist Cuba has a gun issued by the Cuban government to use in case of another US invasion, but in Cuba, gun crime is virtually nonexistent. Maybe that's because Cuba's kids don't invade other people's countries. In Cuba there is no killer role models such as there are in the USA, where members of the military are hailed in US media as heroic for 'serving their country' in other people's country, more often than not, uninvited and in mortal combat with its citizens trying to expel them. Just as there are laws against breaking into someone else's house, there are laws against invading someone else's country.[1] Just as there are laws against murder, there are laws against genocide.[2]





Grown up children in the USA, who join the military are expected to be ready to go overseas and kill when told (to "maintain America's unjust predatory investments," preached Martin Luther King in his 1967 world shaking sermon Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence).[3]





In his box office hit movie Bowling for Columbine, film maker Michael Moore gave the people of the United States the most astounding in depth killer DNA wake up film ever made, but it went in one ear and out the other into obscurity, so thorough is commercial mass media disinformation and psyop of fright, materialism, egoism and fascination with violence.





"There exists in this country a callous, corrupt and corrupting shadow industry that sells, and sows, violence against its own people through vicious, violent video games with names like Bulletstorm, Grand Theft Auto, Mortal Kombat and Splatterhouse. And here's one: it's called Kindergarten Killers. It's been online for 10 years, said National Rifle Association spokesperson in a NRA December 21st 2012, Press Conference. [reported in the Hartford Courant]





And the NRA spokesperson continued:

Then there's the blood-soaked slasher films like "American Psycho" and "Natural Born Killers" that are aired like propaganda loops on "Splatterdays" and every day, and a thousand music videos that portray life as a joke and murder as a way of life. And then they have the nerve to call it "entertainment."

But is that what it really is? Isn't fantasizing about killing people as a way to get your kicks really the filthiest form of pornography? How have our nations priorities gotten so far out of order? Think about it. In a race to the bottom, media conglomerates compete with one another to shock, violate and offend every standard of civilized society by bringing an ever-more-toxic mix of reckless behavior and criminal cruelty into our homes -- every minute of every day of every month of every year.A child growing up in America witnesses 16,000 murders and 200,000 acts of violence by the time he or she reaches the ripe old age of 18.

And throughout it all, too many in our national media ... their corporate owners ... and their stockholders ... act as silent enablers, if not complicit co-conspirators. Rather than face their own moral failings, the media demonize lawful gun owners, amplify their cries for more laws and fill the national debate with misinformation and dishonest thinking that only delay meaningful action and all but guarantee that the next atrocity is only a news cycle away."'



"We care about our money, so we protect our banks with armed guards. American airports, office buildings, power plants, courthouses -- even sports stadiums -- are all protected by armed security.

