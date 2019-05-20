 
 
World Mourns Grumpy Cat as 53 Dead Whales Rot on California Beaches

Sam Mitchell puts the news and human life on earth in true perspective. Gallows humor from the MSM, without their recognizing it, but serious truth for contemplation. At least for any thinking adult...

(Article changed on May 20, 2019 at 19:14)

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

b. sadie bailey

this is what humanity has come to; i mourn the whales and the millions of species and plants going extinct - thanks to industrialization, overpopulation, and the devolution of humanity - especially in the U.S.A. empire.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:25:20 PM

Stephen Fox

What a telling contradiction, but so much of the hubbub about the cat is the brain dead media moguls who like to keep everything simple, rather than open up that can of ecological worms attendant to dying whales. So glad you posted this!


For those who don't understand how important whales are, at least to me, listen to these recorded songs:


Songs Of The Humpback Whale (Full Album HD Vinyl) Capitol Records ST-620.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: doctordel) Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:56:44 PM

Daniel Geery

I played that on vinyl to my fourth graders in '71 or '72. Later got a Lindbergh Grant to study Right Whales, which for many reasons didn't happen (hyperblimp.com) and met the folks who made those recordings. Everyone should listen to these incredible creatures. Thanks for posting it!

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:22:30 PM

Janet Supriano

Too painful.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:30:52 AM

Daniel Geery

I know. Yet the tip of the iceberg. Precisely why I look at things I mention elsewhere. Read novels, walk dogs, etc. etc.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:32:22 AM

