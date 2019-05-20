Sam Mitchell puts the news and human life on earth in true perspective. Gallows humor from the MSM, without their recognizing it, but serious truth for contemplation. At least for any thinking adult...
(Article changed on May 20, 2019 at 19:14)
|
OpEdNews Op Eds
World Mourns Grumpy Cat as 53 Dead Whales Rot on California Beaches
By Daniel Geery (Page 1 of 1 pages) (# of views) 5 comments
|
Become a Fan
(71 fans)
Sam Mitchell puts the news and human life on earth in true perspective. Gallows humor from the MSM, without their recognizing it, but serious truth for contemplation. At least for any thinking adult...
(Article changed on May 20, 2019 at 19:14)
In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com
Why have kids?
The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed
Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments
|
|
|
|
|
Want to post your own comment on this Article?