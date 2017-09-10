Note: I tried to post an image of the author of the video link, but it appears even the social media has blacked her out.

So it appears that I need to fill in a few words for a short article to introduce this video. And I would really like to just let the video speak for itself, which does far better than I can do. But and also I encourage all OEN editors to read this and revise this insane situation.

Meanwhile I'll run along with more rambling sentences here and see if that doesn't provide me with a so-called article to simply introduce a video by someone we should all be paying attention to. AKA, the most serious observer and interpreter of what the hell is going on, I would say about her without hesitation. An astute, brilliant, accurate observer, weaving together of facts, and I would add bar none, at least that I am aware of. A brilliant mind, compassionate, caring and spiritual person, if ever I saw one.

If anyone finds someone better please do post a link to that person or website. I know there are many others that get this picture and have done a fine job explaining it. You won't find them in any MSM, which I encourage everyone to totally disengage in, except for occasional glimpses into what the psychos have in mind.

I spent/spend a lot of time looking for truth and at the same time analyzing all I come across with all with what I have been observing and watching. I hope this falls in the category of an "article," and will see far it goes in allowing that Debbie to speak truth, with a capital T (as in how many words does it take to make an article here? Please do answer, any editor who can).

Getting down to our own core values is absolutely major and ultimately, well ultimate. If we can't do this, I can only say kiss our species goodbye and send oblivion postcards from the "end of earth" to all the good things the human race has ever done--major and considerable!--and anything that so many have done in striving to save this pale blue dot we all live on, and are intimately connected to as the same biological species, and I would argue spiritual species as well. Amen dg click here