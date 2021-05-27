 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/27/21

Without Mercy

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

"The quality of mercy is not strain'd,/ It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven/ Upon the place beneath: It is twice blest:/ It blesseth him that gives, and him that takes." (Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice). Portia's entreaty was ignored by the person to whom it was addressed, and mercy is seldom in the calculus of antagonists in the Middle East. However, a truce is at hand and the work of repair and rebuilding begins ... at a cost to the world usually.


It will cost a billion or two for Gaza, and Israel receives $3.8 billion annually from the US with which it buys sophisticated weaponry. Most Israelis and Palestinians favor a two-state solution. Unfortunately, Israeli settlers now have settlements dotted throughout Palestinian areas. Who will have the political will to move them? Moreover, there is a problem with legitimate Palestinian negotiators. Mahmoud Abbas who heads the Palestinian authority has been continuing in office although his term expired 12 years ago. He also cancelled municipal elections recently. On the other side is a hodge-podge of parties and no new government yet following Israel's April elections.


The Palestinians are not the only oppressed example in our uneasy world: Kashmiris are opressed in India; the ethnic Bengalis who settled in Burma -- some as long ago as the 15th century -- have had villages burned and residents slaughtered in what some called a genocide; the original inhabitants of China's Xinjiang Province are now outnumbered by the Han Chinese who have moved there -- the result has been friction and re-education camps.


Nature itself in Darwin's 'survival of the fittest' shows little mercy. And if we consider the galactic future of life on our beautiful little blue ball, it is bleak though humans are likely to have ended their turn here by that time. Before that there is climate change. Logic requires humans to unite to face a common danger but when were humans logical.


Perhaps an asteroid large enough to pierce our shelter of the atmosphere might begin the end. There are solar storms of course, called a coronal mass ejection (CME) when superheated gas shoots off the sun's surface. Coming in the direction of earth, these cause geomagnetic waves which while harmless to life on earth can cripple power grids, expose people flying frequently to dangerous levels of radiation, and disturb satellites on which we rely more than we realize -- all enough to turn our comfortable lives topsy turvy.

It is indeed a precarious world in an uncertain universe where the question of mercy does not arise -- certainly not dropping from heaven, not even metaphorically. So if Mr. Netanyahu drops a bomb or two, let his conscience be his guide. He or his successors will have to settle with the Palestinians. For the Israelis, the sooner the better and for a very simple reason: the Palestinians tend to have a higher birth rate particularly in Gaza though less so in Israel proper.


Still, how long can a system, dubbed 'apartheid' only recently by Senator Bernie Sanders in an op-ed, surivive in the modern world? Antiquated and anachronistic, it matches Mr. Netanyahu's belief in bombing, and mercy has no place in his calculus.





Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 