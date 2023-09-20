Will the world leaders walk the talk to end TB at the upcoming UN High Level Meeting?



SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Leaders of all the UN member countries are expected to convene on 22nd September 2023 at the upcoming second United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting (UNHLM) on TB (the first one was held in September 2018). The theme of this year's UNHLM is: "Advancing science, finance and innovation, and their benefits, to urgently end the global TB epidemic, in particular by ensuring equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care."



The theme of the upcoming UNHLM is on spot. But will it turbocharge the fight against TB? One wonders that so far, to what extent the governments have advanced science, finance, and innovation, and ensured equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment, and care?



TB is preventable. Yet it was not for over 10.6 million people who got infected with TB in 2021. TB is curable. But it was not for over 1.6 million people who died of TB in the same year.





