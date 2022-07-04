 
 
We Should Be Afraid of Nuclear Power

As a threat to life, government cover-ups of nuclear power plant explosions perpetuate unsafe nuclear reactor operations.

Stand Against the Explosion Cover-up

The government cover-up of explosion detonations at nuclear power plants is extraordinary. Outside of engineering journals and technical publications, OpEd News stands alone as a forum for public dissent with respect to explosion dangers in nuclear power plants. Many pro nuclear advocates thwart new information to improve public safety, and anti-nuclear press dismisses this work as pro nuclear advocacy.

I am dismayed at the widespread lack of concern for a grave danger to our society and our environment. Some days, challenging an effective government cover-up of nuclear safety dangers seems insurmountable, and giving up the fight for nuclear safety seems appropriate. Not today - my confrontational observations below are an ongoing effort to change public opinion to stop the "next imminent nuclear power plant explosion."

Nuclear Industry Regulators Created and Perpetuate a Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Cover-up

As expected, responses from those responsible for nuclear safety did not respond to legitimate safety concerns when they were provided copies of the OpEd News article "Blasting Into Our Lives - The Three Mile Island Explosion Cover-Up: TV, Myth, and Reality", "The Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Bangs at Our Doors", or "Water Hammers Exploded the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plants". Such agencies include the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency, the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Energy for the Department of Energy, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Nuclear Energy Agency in Europe, the Tokyo Electric Power Company who operated the exploded Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plants, and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority in Japan.

These agencies did not respond to these recent allegations about the Three Mile Island and Fukushima Daiichi cover-ups, and these agencies did not respond to many earlier allegations about false statements regarding the overall safety of the nuclear industry, where reports falsely claimed that the nuclear industry is much safer than other industries. In fact, the reports that these agencies depend on claim that nuclear reactor power plants can only meltdown or explode between once in 5,000 years to once in a million years. Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Sl-1, and Fukushima Daiichi stand as explosive proof against the false mathematical proofs that claim such low risks to reactor safety, i.e. multiple explosions detonated in the past 70 years of operations ("Nuclear Power Plants Are Not So Safe: Fluid Transients / Water Hammers, Autoignition, Explosions, Accident Predictions and Ethics").

The Press is Swept Along with a Well-Executed Explosion Cover-up

For example, a Letter to the Editor that opposed a pro nuclear Washington Post article was turned down by the Post.

"Letter to the Editor: "Who's Afraid of Nuclear Power" [by the Washington Post, 2022] overlook[ed] the facts that explosion cover-ups concealed detonations at Three Mile Island and Fukushima Daiichi. The 43 year TMI cover-up permitted Fukushima Daiichi explosions. Fifteen peer reviewed research publications prove the Three Mile Island cover-up. (See references below).

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) discarded all facts that did not support their preconceived conclusion that a TMI fire occurred. Explosions are bad press. [Discarded facts are listed below].

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP is a Consulting Engineer for Leishear Engineering, LLC, and worked as a Lead Research Engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River National Laboratory. Website: Leishearengineeringllc.com
Robert Leishear

If those responsible for nuclear safety ignore explosion hazards and public safety, the threat does not disappear.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 4, 2022 at 8:24:02 AM

Author 0
