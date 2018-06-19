From Greg Palast Website



Movie Still from The Best Democracy Money Can Buy

The Supreme Court decision blessing the purge of half a million voters in Ohio is NOT the last word.

On Monday, the renowned law firm of Mirer Mazzocchi Julien of New York will serve a 90-day notice on Jon Husted, the Secretary of State of Ohio, of our intent to file suit in federal court unless we receive complete information on each of the hundreds of thousands of voters removed from the voter rolls.

We have already filed a demand for information on Kris Kobach, the e'minence grise behind Ohio and other mass purges nationwide, to open his purge program files to us. We are joined in this demand by the ACLU of Kansas.

What we can do

As I explained in my prior report, the Supreme Court did not authorize Ohio to remove voters who skipped an election. Rather, failing to vote was merely one of Ohio's excuses to send a postcard to these voters. Not returning the postcard was taken, absurdly -- insanely -- as evidence the voter had moved away.

I discovered this nasty trick for Rolling Stone -- a plain evil system I call Purge by Postcard.

The implications of the Supreme Court decision are unimaginably horrid, as at least two dozen states (not just Ohio) are using "evidence" that a voter has moved -- "proven" by the failure to respond to a piece of junk mail.

The purge could be massive: A half-million in Ohio will undoubtedly lead to millions nationwide.

Normally, a Supreme Court verdict is the final word, the last rodeo.

But there is hope. Jeanne Mirer, our principal attorney, explained that the civil rights groups lost at the Supreme Court on a matter of law: In the absence of evidence to the contrary, Ohio may assume a lapsed voter has moved if they failed to return a postcard.

But what if the facts say otherwise?

Just the Facts, Ma'am

It's really simple to find out if failure to return a postcard is evidence you've moved: ask the voter. Call them up, knock on their door: Mr. Webster, have you moved to Virginia?



Greg Palast with Donald Webster, a voter targeted for purge

