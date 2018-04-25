Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Why the DNC Is Fighting WikiLeaks and Not Wall Street

By Norman Solomon

Exactly 200 days before the crucial midterm election that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress, the Democratic National Committee filed a 66-page lawsuit that surely cost lots of money and energy to assemble.

Does the lawsuit target purveyors of racist barriers to voting that block and deflect so many people of color from casting their ballots?

No.

Well, perhaps this ballyhooed lawsuit aims to ensure the rights of people who don't mainly speak English to get full access to voting information?

Unfortunately, no.

Maybe it's a legal action to challenge the ridiculously sparse voting booths provided in college precincts?

Not that either.

Announced with a flourish by DNC Chair Tom Perez, the civil lawsuit-- which reads like a partisan polemic wrapped in legalisms -- sues the Russian government, the Trump campaign and operatives, as well as WikiLeaks and its founding editor, Julian Assange.

It's hard to imagine that many voters in swing districts -- who'll determine whether the GOP runs the House through the end of 2020 -- will be swayed by the Russia-related accusations contained in the lawsuit. People are far more concerned about economic insecurity for themselves and their families, underscored by such matters as the skyrocketing costs of healthcare and college education.

To emphasize that "this is a patriotic -- not partisan -- move," Perez's announcement of the lawsuit on April 20 quoted one politician, Republican Sen. John McCain, reaching for the hyperbolic sky: "When you attack a country, it's an act of war. And so we have to make sure that there is a price to pay, so that we can perhaps persuade the Russians to stop these kind of attacks on our very fundamentals of democracy."

No Price for Russia

Setting aside the dangerous rhetoric about "an act of war," it's an odd quotation to choose. For Russia, there's no "price to pay" from a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. As the DNC well knows, any judgment against such entities as the Russian Federation and the general staff of its armed forces would be unenforceable.

The DNC's lawsuit amounts to doubling down on its fixation of blaming Russia for the Democratic Party's monumental 2016 loss, at a time when it's essential to remedy the failed approaches that were major causes of Hillary Clinton's defeat in the first place. Instead of confronting its fealty to Wall Street or overall failure to side with working-class voters against economic elites, the Democratic National Committee is ramping up the party leadership's 18-month fixation on Russia Russia Russia.

After a humongous political investment in depicting Vladimir Putin as a pivotal Trump patron and a mortal threat to American democracy, strategists atop the Democratic Party don't want to let up on seeking a big return from that investment. Protecting the investment will continue to mean opposing the "threat" of de'tente between the world's two nuclear superpowers, while giving the party a political stake in thwarting any warming of the current ominously frigid relations between Moscow and Washington.

Norman Solomon is the author of "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death." He is a co-founder of RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. This article was first published by
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


  New Content

Breaking: Unsealed indictment against Hillary Clinton and others regarding Uranium One/Bundy standoff in Oregon...

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 10:57:25 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

Wow! Where did you come across this?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:21:23 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to Devil's Advocate:

There is a contingent of patriotic Americans who are engaged in serious, sober research with the intention of reclaiming their country.

I am proud to count myself among them.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:54:57 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

That's nice, but he asked you "where?"

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:10:25 AM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Where did the grand jury convene?

In which state does HRC technically reside?

2+2.

I imagine there will be a grand jury convening in Springfield, Illinois and other places soon, as well...if they haven't done so already.

The corruption, you see, goes to the very top.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:30:52 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

Pablo. Pretty sure that has been shown to be a hoax. Although it would be nice if it were real.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:20:32 AM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to Ms Nan:

I would like to see it debunked.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:32:36 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

This is one guy I follow for Q. He debunks it pretty well. He's a retired attorney.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_cxdYqXWQQ

Sorry for the multiple posts. My computer is screwing up.

It couldn't possibly be me :)

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:44:05 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

That's a hoax. Too bad it's not real

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:21:25 AM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014)


Reply to Ms Nan:

Proof?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:34:33 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

Pablo see my response above.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:47:36 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Reply to pablo mayhew:

That's a hoax. Too bad it's not real

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:23:18 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


  New Content

A well evidenced argument for why the coffin of this failed party needs no more nails. Time to push it in the hole.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:15:26 AM

