Why are Kurdish People Calling on American to help them against Turkey's Aggression?

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink

From flickr.com: Kurdish people protest against the Turkiish government at Hay Hill, Norwich {MID-239114}
Kurdish people protest against the Turkiish government at Hay Hill, Norwich
(Image by Roger Blackwell)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Millions of Kurdish people are demonstrating in Syria, Iraq, and Europe reminding the world that the Kurdish people defeated the ISIS terrorist forces in Syria for the sake of humanity as well as the Kurdish people.

The rkish Government of President Erdogan helped the ISIS terrorist forces destabilize the Syria, Iraq and much of world. The Kurdish forces of YPG, YPJ, and QSD defeated the ISIS terrorist forces in Syria with help from their allies lead by the US with their Air Force and Special Forces. Turkey's Erdogan is not happy with the outcome of the war in Syria.

President Erdogan is now waging a war on the Kurdish people in Syria and killing hundreds of women, children, and the elder man without discrimination. He is using American made F-16 fighter to Bomb peaceful people of Afrin and using German made tanks on the ground to kill people.

The US, Russian, and EU countries are not helping the Kurdish people by stopping the Turkish aggression. The Kurdish people are asking the people in America, and Europe to help the Kurdish people in this war started by Erdogan of Turkey.

Here are links below of many of the demonstration by the Kurdish people and their friends.

Iraq

click here

Syria

.youtube.com/watch?v=--jpRNEnV8o

LIVE: Mass pro-Kurdish demo to hit London

.youtube.com/watch?v=v9YrhnRjGLA

Germany

.youtube.com/watch?v=0wF-lVb9zc4

.youtube.com/watch?v=C0fdp5LS1Pw

click here

Belgium

.youtube.com/watch?v=JyYxMin3DAk

 

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

