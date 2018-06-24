Costume design by Liz Vandal for the ballet version of The Handmaid's Tale
In August of 2017 a story turned up on the right wing media channel, the Christian Broadcasting Network
- later picked up by most of the mainstream news outlets - that I seemed to
have missed. They reported that for the first time in US history the White
House is conducting weekly Bible classes running over one hour each and administered
by an evangelical preacher named Ralph Drollinger who intends to "evangelize elected officials and lead
them toward maturity in Christ." Mr.
Drollinger is famously anti-gay, anti-women and anti-Catholic, which he terms a
"false religion" - ironic for someone preaching "maturity in
Christ". About women, he has this to say: " "there is
a prohibition of female leadership in marriage, and female leadership in the
church. And those are clear in scripture" it doesn't mean, in an egalitarian
sense, that a woman is of lesser importance. It's just that they have different roles." (Like what,
Ralph? cooking and cleaning? sex on demand? )
In his BBC interview, Drollinger claims he does not
"tell elected officials how to vote" but he does
"teach" them how to vote. He
said this: "I
will put the blueprint on the engineer's seat on the train," And it will
show you the right tracks to the station." He
encourages cabinet members to quote the Bible in press conferences, which they
are in fact doing, along the lines of the "eye for an eye" Old
Testament. So who all is in this cabal
of religious fanatics? So far ten evangelical members of the cabinet, including
VP Mike Pence, Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, Attorney General, Jeff
Sessions, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:
What's going on? Did Pence choose the current cabinet and persuade Trump
to oust former members who were not die-hard evangelicals ? One has to wonder. When
I think about where this is leading, it scares the s**t out of me. Scarier yet
is that, according to the BBC, Drollinger and his private group, "Capital Ministries"
have "started Bible classes in 43 state capitals as well as both houses of
Congress." Cue theme from the Twilight
Zone.
(So who is this guy. - a former basketball player and Bible nut is about all I get from an online search. His website bio is here if you are interested. Another humanist website quoted him as claiming that "Catholicism is the world's largest false religion","homosexuality is an abomination" and "it's sinful for women with children to serve in Congress. ")
What is going on in Washington is so
frightening, dismal, and hope-defying in every aspect that it is beginning to
create a portrait of a horrifying future for the non-billionaire, non-ceo 99%
of the population. Just
as Reagan turned greed into a virtue, this government is making the
slavery of the 99% an okay thing - the new normal. The last 150 years of
progress made for the working classes has already been undone by these last 6
administrations. Every current policy move from both Congress and Trump's
imperial pen is designed to further impoverish the population, forcing everyone
into further debt and desperation. The policy changes are violent and
overt. They happen overnight without debate or input from the 350 million of us
whose lives are being thrown into chaos. Every regulation and government agency
we have counted on since the 1960's is being nullified and/or decimated. And
the Democratic Party has lost so much credibility with its shameless
criminality that it no longer has the power to stop this train - even if it suddenly turned away from the corporate
bribe money and decided to represent working people again. As I write this all
of the progress made on behalf of individual rights for women and the LGBTQ
community is under attack by the Trump administration and his collection of regressive fanatics. So here is the question - are we all going to wake up one morning and
find that we are living, not in the US of A but in a totalitarian theocracy ?
One where the billionaire class and the rightest of the right wing government
officials are acting as our jailers ? We
have been on a slow train to a fascist police state since 911. The current administration has taken that
train to warp speed.
Fast forward
to Margaret Atwood's landmark 1986 novel, The
Handmaid's Tale, now returned to the best seller list thanks to Hulu's
brilliant online serialized film adaptation (not to be missed, by the way). Ms.
Atwood denies that the novel was written as prophecy. She just observed what
trends were taking hold in the US
under Reagan and projected them forward. I presume she meant it as a warning,
but clearly it was one none of us paid enough attention to. For those
unfamiliar with the book, it is a portrait of a future America where the government has been overthrown
by a contingent of backward Bible thumpers and renamed Gilead.
In the wake of an unspecified nuclear accident or the effects of chemical
pollution, the population has been
rendered largely infertile resulting in miscarriages, sterility and infant
mortality. In Gilead fertile women, labeled
handmaids, are enslaved as surrogate mothers to the ruling elite and forced
into a hideous "ceremony" where the handmaid lies between legs of the
wife while the husband rapes her. Handmaids are trained by elderly women
labeled "aunts" (the only women permitted to read ) who torture and
maim any handmaids who resist their slavery. Resisters of any stripe (including
"gender traitors" aka the LGBTQ community, Catholics, and Baptists) are hanged on a wall as examples or sent to
clean up toxic waste in the "colonies" (the midwest in the novel)
where life expectancy is 4 weeks. The novel tells the story of one handmaid who
tape records a diary of her thoughts and trials for posterity. Ms. Atwood gives
us some relief, in that the story is told in flashback, by a professor who
lectures on Gilead using the heroine's
diary in the restored democratic republic of the USA. But what she does not tell us
is how many years or decades Gilead reigns
over an enslaved population.
So when I
read that a wildly extremist preacher who terms Catholicism a "false
religion" and believes that women must be "subservient to their
husbands" is "teaching" the White House cabinet how to govern,
and "teaching" Congress and elected state officials how to vote - I
want to get on the next flight to Toronto and never come back.
