Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Not Talk to North Korea Instead of Scaring Us with Nuclear Attack Warning Sirens

By       Message Ann Wright       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/3/18

Author 4347
Become a Fan
  (45 fans)

(Image by Photo by Ann Wright)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Are you ready for nuclear attack warning sirens in your community? I live in Hawaii and the State of Hawaii decided two months ago in December 2107 to begin monthly nuclear attack warning siren drills, similar to the monthly tsunami warning sirens that are tested each month.

You know what happened -- an employee of the State of Hawaii Emergency Management Department pushed the wrong button and the siren went off -- and no one alerted the public for nearly 49 minutes that this was a drill. Cell phone alerts to everyone in the 808 area code flashed "Nuclear attack warning-take cover" and residents and tourists alike went into crisis mode.

Three days prior to the mistaken warning siren, 20 of us attempted to call to the attention of the state government that the sirens are being used for political advancement of a hysteria for war with North Korea. We do not believe the North Korean government is going to attack the United States and that the nuclear sirens and "duck and cover" drills are purposeful and dangerous fear mongering.

The sirens heighten the anxiety and stress of impending conflict and devastation, make citizens afraid and, in their fear, accept whatever the government feeds them on how great threats to our nation are.

- Advertisement -

Successive administrations have lied our country into wars -- from Vietnam to Iraq. We do not agree for the need for war with North Korea and refuse to accept the attempted US intimidation of North Korea which could lead to war. The sirens normalize the potential for war.

Certainly, If the U.S. initiates military action against North Korea, militarized Hawaii with its four major military bases on Oahu -- the headquarters of the U.S. military Pacific Command that covers half the world, the Army's 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Marine Expeditionary Force at Kaneohe, Hickam Air Force Base and Pearl Harbor Navy Base, the huge NSA underground listening station near Wahaiwa, the massive practice bombing area called Pohakuloa, on the Big Island and the Pacific Missile Range on Kauai would be a retaliatory target for North Korea and any other nation threatened by the United States.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, it is in Hawaii's survival interest that we demand that the U.S. government resolve issues with North Korea in a nonviolent manner.

The national government in Washington, DC does not feel the need to have nuclear warning sirens, so why should Hawaii? One would think the politicians who make the decisions for war and the Pentagon would be bigger targets than Hawaii.


(Image by Photo by Patricia Talbot)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We held our protest outside the State Capitol and got media coverage, but the siren program continued -- until the false alert siren went off. However, after the mistaken alert fiasco, the governor has suspended the siren warnings.

- Advertisement -

As this was going on in Hawaii, I joined a 16-woman delegation from five countries who participated in a Civil Society Roundtable held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada sponsored by the government of Canada and in a public forum on security and stability on the Korean peninsula in conjunction with the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of 20 countries of the US-led Korean command.

Some of our delegates had long collective experience engaging with North Koreans through citizen diplomacy and humanitarian initiatives and others had expertise on militarism, nuclear disarmament, economic sanctions and the human cost of the unresolved Korean War.

Instead of approving of the warmongering of the Trump administration, our delegations' recommendations to the meeting of Foreign Ministers appealed for sanity in dealing with the North Korean government:

--Immediately engage all relevant parties in dialogue, without preconditions, to work toward achieving a nuclear-free Korean peninsula;

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rape in the Ranks: The Enemy Within

Israeli Violence Finally on Trial

Israeli Envoy calls "Estelle" a Provocation While 7 Parliamentarians Sail to Break the Blockade of Gaza

Attempting to Curtail Dissent of Seniors by Stopping Social Security Checks

Disinvited To Be a Passenger on The Swedish Boat to Gaza "Estelle"

U.S. Joins Israel in Blockading Higher Education Opportunities for Students in Gaza

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 259 quicklinks, 4573 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Instilling fear into the citizenry is necessary for controlling them.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 5:01:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Free Oregon

Become a Fan
Author 65155

(Member since May 14, 2011), 2 fans, 109 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Look at the Memo and it's fallout. Not just the politicians, but the bureaucrats know only force and threats of violence. Perhaps the system itself attracts potential psychopaths and the agency cultures nurture them.

These people do not know how to talk to others without holding a weapon or making a threat. Merkel's phone - tapped. Assassinations of those who do not comply.

We'd be better served by getting our own house in order and leading by example. Isn't that more or less what China and Russia do?

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 10:07:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3220 quicklinks, 13653 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I tried to give a "Must read" and couldn't. So let me say it here:


MUST READ!

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 10:46:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3220 quicklinks, 13653 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
I tried again and got the "Must Read" clicked. Ditto the comments I see, 2/3/18, 3:48 mst.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 10:48:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 