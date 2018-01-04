Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Must Kurds Have to Review the Success of America?

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


(Image by Hamma Mirwaisi)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

After almost 42 years of exile in the USA, I want to point out few facts for the followers of Abdullah Ocalan to take note of it. George Washington led American revolutionary forces for American liberation from the UK Empire. American people did not have philosopher like Abdullah Ocalan to write the plan for them. But most of their educated people grow up with UK system and ideologies to have respect for laws and order. They had free elections to elect rulers to serve monarchy and the people.

George Washington becomes the first President of the United States from 1789 to 1797 AD. And he was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Washington served as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. And later he presided over the 1787 convention that drafted the United States Constitution. Washington is popularly considered the driving force behind the nation's establishment. And he came to be known as the "father of the country," both during his lifetime and to this day.

In 200 years the people in the US made great progress because of that Constitution, which served people to live together under the law and orders.

The founder of the Deva religions (Abrahamic religions) has been in control of humanity in last 2000 years. The US Constitution allowed people to be only partially under the power of Abrahamic religion. If they had the chance to be free from Abrahamic religion, they had, even more, progress than what they have now.

- Advertisement -

The Lord of Abrahamic religions come up with politics instead of religions to control the US people. American had two main parties to fight one another based on laws and orders. The political parties claiming that they are better than one another to serve the people in the US. In last tens of years, both main parties are united to serve themselves than the people in the US. The leadership of both Democrat and Republican are involved in corruptions. Both Democrat and Republican are not persecuting one another for corruption, which is leading to failure of the US slowly unless they are going to fix the problem facing the people in the USA.

KCK is leading Kurds in absence of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. They have to come up with two political parties to lead Kurdish people in this modern time. They can fight one another based on the argument that they are going to serve Kurdish people better than another one. And they must teach Kurdish people to not follow hundred of political parties. KCK must not allow so many political parties to operate in Kurdistan.

There are so many traitors like Barzani and Talabani families to take advantage of poor uneducated Kurds. So instead of one party rules, you can have two parties based on Abdullah Ocalan philosophies. But both parties must compete to serve Kurdish people. Any party is serving people better can be elected by people to be the ruler of Kurdistan.

- Advertisement -

Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam was planning to adopt the US Constitution. But his followers did not do so. KCK must adopt the US Constitution and change it even to better Constitution to serve people of Kurdistan. The Kurds in Syria had that opportunity but most likely they are not doing so.

The U.S. Constitution established America's national government and fundamental laws and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. It was signed on September 17, 1787, by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, presided over by George Washington.

Abdullah Ocalan philosophies can be used to change the US Constitution to be usable for Kurdish people for many generations to come.

References

George Washington

wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Washington

- Advertisement -

THE U.S. CONSTITUTION

.history.com/topics/constitution

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

President Trump is facing A second front which will be known as the Russian alliance with Turkey and Iran!

Why Turkish MIT Failed to Kidnap Cemil Bayak the Second in Command of PKK

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 