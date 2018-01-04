- Advertisement -

After almost 42 years of exile in the USA, I want to point out few facts for the followers of Abdullah Ocalan to take note of it. George Washington led American revolutionary forces for American liberation from the UK Empire. American people did not have philosopher like Abdullah Ocalan to write the plan for them. But most of their educated people grow up with UK system and ideologies to have respect for laws and order. They had free elections to elect rulers to serve monarchy and the people.

George Washington becomes the first President of the United States from 1789 to 1797 AD. And he was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Washington served as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. And later he presided over the 1787 convention that drafted the United States Constitution. Washington is popularly considered the driving force behind the nation's establishment. And he came to be known as the "father of the country," both during his lifetime and to this day.

In 200 years the people in the US made great progress because of that Constitution, which served people to live together under the law and orders.

The founder of the Deva religions (Abrahamic religions) has been in control of humanity in last 2000 years. The US Constitution allowed people to be only partially under the power of Abrahamic religion. If they had the chance to be free from Abrahamic religion, they had, even more, progress than what they have now.

The Lord of Abrahamic religions come up with politics instead of religions to control the US people. American had two main parties to fight one another based on laws and orders. The political parties claiming that they are better than one another to serve the people in the US. In last tens of years, both main parties are united to serve themselves than the people in the US. The leadership of both Democrat and Republican are involved in corruptions. Both Democrat and Republican are not persecuting one another for corruption, which is leading to failure of the US slowly unless they are going to fix the problem facing the people in the USA.

KCK is leading Kurds in absence of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. They have to come up with two political parties to lead Kurdish people in this modern time. They can fight one another based on the argument that they are going to serve Kurdish people better than another one. And they must teach Kurdish people to not follow hundred of political parties. KCK must not allow so many political parties to operate in Kurdistan.

There are so many traitors like Barzani and Talabani families to take advantage of poor uneducated Kurds. So instead of one party rules, you can have two parties based on Abdullah Ocalan philosophies. But both parties must compete to serve Kurdish people. Any party is serving people better can be elected by people to be the ruler of Kurdistan.

Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam was planning to adopt the US Constitution. But his followers did not do so. KCK must adopt the US Constitution and change it even to better Constitution to serve people of Kurdistan. The Kurds in Syria had that opportunity but most likely they are not doing so.

The U.S. Constitution established America's national government and fundamental laws and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. It was signed on September 17, 1787, by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, presided over by George Washington.

Abdullah Ocalan philosophies can be used to change the US Constitution to be usable for Kurdish people for many generations to come.

