Today, my State Senator sent her constituents this email:





Dear Friends and Neighbors:





As New Yorkers, we know all too well the devastating impact of severe hurricanes. We remember very clearly the terrible effects of Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene. Some of our neighbors in the city and surrounding region have yet to fully recover from those storms.



So it goes without saying that we are eager to do what we can to help the people of Houston and Southeast Texas and beyond who are in desperate need as a result of Hurricane Harvey. One way you can help is by donating to the list of organizations below that are involved in the relief efforts.





When the storm has passed it will be vital to examine what can be done to mitigate the impact and severity of future storms. In the meantime, we must follow the lead of the many heroes on the ground in Texas, and reach out a helping hand to those in the hurricane's path.





Best,

Liz Krueger

State Senator