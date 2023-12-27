Why Gerrymandering is Dangerous and How it Works.

From Politico:

MADISON, Wisconsin The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Republican-drawn legislative maps on Friday and ordered that new district boundary lines be drawn as Democrats had urged in a redistricting case they hope will weaken GOP majorities.

The ruling comes less than a year before the 2024 election in a battleground state where four of the six past presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, and Republicans have built large majorities in the Legislature under maps they drew over a decade ago.

The court ruled 4-3 in favor of Democrats who argued that the legislative maps are unconstitutional because districts drawn aren't contiguous.

"Because the current state legislative districts contain separate, detached territory and therefore violate the constitution's contiguity requirements, we enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current legislative maps in future elections," Justice Jill Karofksy wrote for the majority.

Dan Lenz, an attorney for Law Forward, which brought the lawsuit, called the ruling "a victory for a representative democracy in the state of Wisconsin."

"For too long, rightwing interests have rigged the rules without any consequences," he said in a statement. "Gerrymandered maps have distorted the political landscape, stifling the voice of the voters. It challenges the very essence of fair representation and erodes confidence in our political system."