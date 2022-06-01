Why Canadians Are Warning About the Collapse of American Democracy

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Bought-off Republican stooges in Congress and state legislatures - along with their allies on the Supreme Court - are openly trying to bring our country down, to destroy a 240-year-old democracy...

Tucker Carlson and Fox "News," rightwing billionaires, a bought-off Supreme Court, polluting industries, and the politicians they all own have screwed up America so bad that Canada - Canada, for G-d's sake! - is worrying about us.

Until about eight months ago, Vincent Rigby was the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Now, instead of just warning PM Trudeau, he's joined a top-shelf group of national security experts to warn all of Canada.

He's warning them about us.

In a new report prepared for both the Canadian public and national security and police officials across the country, Rigby and his colleagues argue that if Donald Trump (or, presumably, somebody similar to him) becomes president of the US in the 2024 election, all bets are off.

As Thomas Juneau, co-director of the task force and associate professor at the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC):

"When we think about threats to Canada, we think about the Soviet military threat, we think about al-Qaeda, we think about the rise of China, we think about the war in Ukraine. All of these are true. "But so is the rising threat to Canada that the U.S. poses. That's completely new. That calls for a new way of thinking and new way of managing our relationship with the U.S."

The report itself, after noting that numerous countries that were democracies just a decade or two ago have today become authoritarian autocracies, adds:

"For Canada, such developments are especially concerning because they are occurring not only in states such as Hungary, Turkey, Poland, and Brazil, but also in the United States."

Their concerns range from the US exporting white supremacist violence, to the possibility of American instability producing problems on the Canadian border, to Canada's dependence on America for military cooperation and global political intelligence.

Should a Trumpist president realign the US with Russia and other autocratic nations - as Trump began to do by damaging NATO and the EU and sucking up to Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and North Korea - Canada could find itself left out in the cold: as a result, the report recommends strengthening Canada's homegrown intelligence agencies and possibly creating a new one at the Cabinet level.

Canadian observers are painfully aware that democracy in America has been under attack for years, particularly since five Republicans on the US Supreme Court legalized political bribery with their Citizens United decision, and that our nation was further badly weakened by the Trump administration.

