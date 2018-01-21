

By Hamma Mirwaisi

The US Governments of President Donald Trump 'used Kurds' (his words) in Syria against ISIS Islamic terrorist forces as the continuation of President Obama's help of the year 2014 during the Siege of the city of Kobani. And now President Donald Trump dumped Kurds in the Afrin Canton, for Turkey as an ally of the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra of the Islamic terrorist forces in Syria.

Mar 17, 2016 - The newly declared region, known as Rojava, consists of three distinct enclaves, or cantons, under the Kurdish people control in northern Syria: Jazira, Kobani, and Afrin. The Siege of Kobanî was launched by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants on 13 September 2014 with the help of Turkish Government, in order to capture the Kobanî Canton and its main city of Kobanî (also known as Kobanê or Ayn al-Arab) in northern Syria.

The US Government joined Russian in Syria to allow Turkish Government of Erdogan to Bomb Kurdish civilian in Canton (state) of Afrin since yesterday January 20, 2018.

YPG and YPJ man and women forces of Kurds are defending Kurdish people alone while more than 70 Turkish fighters are bombing them from the sky and Turkish forces have been using tanks and artillery to Bomb Afrin in last few day before attacking YPG and YPJ since yesterday.

YPG and YPJ man and women forces of Kurds defeated Turkish forces in two battles since yesterday and forced Turkey and their terrorist allies to withdraw from border regions of Afrin.

It is unbalanced war, German supplied Turks with thousands of tanks and the US supplied them with every kind of airplane to be used against Kurdish civilian. YPG and YPJ man and women forces of Kurds are armed with only automatic rifles to fight such forces.

It is time for the people in the US to support Kurdish people now. The people in the US must understand that the US Governments are not protecting Kurdish people. And the US Government of President Donald Trump must be forced by the people in the US to support Kurdish people in Syria and Turkey against aggressions of Turks in the region.

