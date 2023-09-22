Whom Should You Believe?

Whom should you--and I--believe?

Lobbyists for the drug industry in 2022 led the PACS (Political Actions Subcommittees) by spending $373.74 million.

Why should healthy, insured, affluent white guys like me care?

By the 1970s, California's People's Lobby Inc. (PLI), led by an ex-used-car salesman, empowered by a hipster-looking working steering board, PLI was already deeply involved in cleaning the environment of lead, sulfur oxide emissions, DDT, nuclear garbage, et cetera; not only in California but in 20-plus western bloc-initiatives states; while challenging the numerous lobbying industries represented by them.

Today there are many environmental, regulatory, and legislative issues needing addressing. Here's one in the health field that Doctor Google might help cell phone-bound citizens as well as the hipster citizen activists understand.

