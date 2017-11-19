Power of Story
Who is in Control of Jalal Talabani's Stolen Money?

By Hamma Mirwaisi
Jalal Talabani and his wife Hero Ibrahim Ahmed have only two sons. The older one by name of Bafel Talabani was not favorite son of Jalal Talabani because he thought that Bafel Talabani is not smart enough to lead his PUK political party after his death.

Barzani family is claiming to be from Hebrew Jews by blood in hope Israel will protect them and support them to rule Kurdistan for the generation to come in similar to the Saudi Arabian royal families who are ruling Saudi Arabia for many generations.

Jalal Talabani saw that the Barzani Mafia families' connection with Israel was the danger for his leadership in that part of Kurdistan. He encouraged his younger son Qubad Talabani to marry a Jewish girl, which he did. Qubad Talabani marred American Jewish girl by name of Sherri Kraham. Qubad Talabani and Sherri Kraham Talabani are in control of billions of stolen money by Jalal Talabani and his wife Hero Ibrahim Ahmed Talabani.

Bafel Talabani took over the PUK mafia organization but without money. Qubad Talabani and Sherri Kraham Talabani are in control of the money but without PUK mafia organization.

Qubad Talabani is very close to Barzani family, especially to the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani. PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani is against Massoud Barzani family and closer to Turkey than Massoud Barzani. Qubad Talabani is very loyal to PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani, which means that Qubad Talabani is loyal to Turkey.

Bafel Talabani consolidated his connection with Islamic Republic of Iran and Shi'a of Iraq by handing them the city of Kirkuk oil. Bafel Talabani will get money from Iraqi government while Qubad Talabani will be cut off from oil money from now on.

The end of Mafia families is no different from 'The Godfather' (film series). The killing one another in the Mafia families of Barzani and Talabani could come after they lost 51% of KRG land and no income from oil money.

Is Bafel Talabani going to kill Qubad Talabani and his wife for stolen money? is Masrour Barzani going to kill PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani for power?

In time readers will find out who will be eliminated one by one as we saw in 'The Godfather' (film series).

Reference

Qubad Talabani and His Wife Celebrate Kurdish National Traditional Clothes Day

http://www.milletpress.com/Detail_EN.aspx?Jiamre=527&T=Qubad%20Talabani%20and%20His%20Wife%20Celebrate%20Kurdish%20National%20Traditional%20Clothes%20Day

 

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

