(Image by wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA
Jalal Talabani and his wife Hero Ibrahim Ahmed have only two sons. The older one by name of Bafel Talabani was not favorite son of Jalal Talabani because he thought that Bafel Talabani is not smart enough to lead his PUK political party after his death.
Barzani family is claiming to be from Hebrew Jews by blood in hope Israel will protect them and support them to rule Kurdistan for the generation to come in similar to the Saudi Arabian royal families who are ruling Saudi Arabia for many generations.
Bafel Talabani took over the PUK mafia organization but without money. Qubad Talabani and Sherri Kraham Talabani are in control of the money but without PUK mafia organization.
Qubad Talabani is very close to Barzani family, especially to the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani. PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani is against Massoud Barzani family and closer to Turkey than Massoud Barzani. Qubad Talabani is very loyal to PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani, which means that Qubad Talabani is loyal to Turkey.
The end of Mafia families is no different from 'The Godfather' (film series). The killing one another in the Mafia families of Barzani and Talabani could come after they lost 51% of KRG land and no income from oil money.
Is Bafel Talabani going to kill Qubad Talabani and his wife for stolen money? is Masrour Barzani going to kill PM Nechirvan Idris Barzani for power?
In time readers will find out who will be eliminated one by one as we saw in 'The Godfather' (film series).
Reference
Qubad Talabani and His Wife Celebrate Kurdish National Traditional Clothes Day