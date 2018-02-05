Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Who are the Kurdish Mothers of Peace (Kurdish: Dayîkên Aştiyê)?

By Hamma Mirwaisi

The martyr won't die is the song by the Mothers of Kurdish martyrs in the City of Sanandaj-Kurdistan-Iran and by every Kurds who are the followers of Abdullah Ocalan teaching.

Iranian Kurds as the members of the KODAR (Kurdish forces who fight Iranian Government for the Kurdish people right within Iran) and PJAK (The Kurdish Political organizations leading Iranian people in Iran) die by thousands to liberate Kurdish people in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq now.

Tomorrow Kurds from Turkey, Syria, and Iraq will die for Kurdish People liberation in Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran led by Islamist from Persian and Azeri people of Iran. The majority of Iranian people are from Medes by blood (Kurd, Ashkanian, Sassanid, Lur, Gilani, Taylish, Sorkah, and others). PJAK is organizing the original Medes people of Iran to challenge Persian traitors of Tamil and Azeri Turks of Mongolia.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will face civil war sooner than later. KODAR Kurdish forces are gaining the support of Iranian people. Young Medes are joining KODAR to fight in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq now. The members of KODAR military forces are gaining knowledge to fight Islamist of Iran soon.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is led by Islamic dictator. Iranian people liberations are only possible by war because the Islamist are not going to give up power peacefully through free election. The United Medes does not have any other choices but to fight Islamist of Iran in a similar way fighting Islamist of Turkey, Syria, and Iraq now.

Indeed, Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan united clean Medes (Kurds and others). The Thieves and liars among Kurds are the followers of Barzani and Talabani mafia families. Every thieve among Kurds must be prepared for Punishment by the Kurdish people court after the war.

References

Dayîkên Aştiyê yên Sinê Berxwedana Efrînê silav kirin

.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=77&v=njKQBH1XjVY

Dayikên Aştiyê

click here

 

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga
 

