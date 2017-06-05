Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who Murdered Seth Rich? Cutting to the chase: separating fact from fiction

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

summer, as the campaign heated up, Wikileaks took an active role by releasing three batches of emails damaging to the Clinton cause. Shortly after one of the releases, a young man who was, according to his father, a strong supporter of Clinton and who was on his way to New York to take his new job working for the Clinton campaign, was murdered on the streets of Washington D.C, many times the murder capital of the US.

The police, looking at the fact that there had been a struggle in which his wristband was torn, believe it was a "botched robbery, in which after he resisted and perhaps fled, he was shot in the back to silence him. It seems cruel for a mere robbery, but DC is a violent city.

. "There had been a struggle. His hands were bruised, his knees are bruised, his face is bruised...." said his mother.

Nothing was taken but his wristband had been torn. Who murdered Seth Rich? the police say they do not know and believe it was a robbery that went bad. The alt-right, from Breitbart to Drudge Report to Reddit to 4chan and celebrity right wingers like Limbaugh and Hannity all propose the alternative explanation that Rich's murder was political in nature, an assassination to pay him back for leaking the DNC emails or to prevent him from talking to the FBI. To understand these claims, which have on the right and now on the left, been reported as facts, we need to understand what evidence exists, what the known facts are, and what are the assumptions for the competing claims of the police and hospital and the alt-right alternative narrative.

From flickr.com: Simpler Theories {MID-119227}
Simpler Theories
(Image by bjornmeansbear)   Permission   Details   DMCA

FACTS:

No one knows who murdered Seth Rich beyond the murderers and those they may have told.

His parents claim he was a Clinton supporter and eager to take on his new job working for Clinton.

The alternative claim is that he was a disgruntled Sanders supporter, angry about how Clinton had sabotaged the Sanders bid and had leaked the emails he stole from the DNC to Wikileaks.

Wikileaks will not reveal its source but by insinuation, has implied it was Rich by offering a $20,000 reward to find his murder and suggested it was doing so to protect its sources. The search for the murderer (s) has turned up no clues, but Assange knows if Rich, or someone else, provided the damaging emails.

The parents claim that he had no access to emails since his job was to prepare analytic models of how to promote voting numbers.

There is no evidence to provide clues to who murdered Rich.

There is no evidence to show he provided emails to Wikileaks.

There is no evidence to back up the anonymous claims on alt-right chat rooms that the hospital staff found him alive and were forced to let him die.

In the absence of evidence, skeptical and critical minds maintain an open mind.

Why in a robbery would a victim be shot in the back?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

The Enemy IS the People: Critics should shut up and be fired

Trump violates "the supreme law of the land" in first week: Jihadists Praise Trump's ban

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 15 fans, 109 articles, 5241 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nature abhors a vacuum; and so do those who seek to explain, in the absence of evidence, the mystery surrounding the murder of Seth Rich. Can we look at the motives without bias?

Is there a way to examine the competing narratives without imposing our personal preferences?

Can we look at the bitter debates over the motives of the murderers with an attempt at objectivity?

Can we admit our own bias and that we do not KNOW who killed Seth Rich but are participants in a political spectacle based on what we want to be the truth, admitting we don't know the truth.

Can we honestly separate claims without evidence from facts, of which there are few?

Can we keep an open mind?

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 3:41:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
patricia win

Become a Fan
Author 46629

(Member since Mar 18, 2010), 1 fan, 178 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

you just keep 'em comin' Dale....

I'm thinking of you as the oracle at Delphi :)

thanks for trying to keep us all honest ...it's refreshing in these times.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 4:16:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 178 articles, 244 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"Washington D.C, many times the murder capital of the US."


Well, yes, many times -- 25 years ago. Lately, not even close. Just sayin' ...

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 5:33:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 