summer, as the campaign heated up, Wikileaks took an active role by releasing three batches of emails damaging to the Clinton cause. Shortly after one of the releases, a young man who was, according to his father, a strong supporter of Clinton and who was on his way to New York to take his new job working for the Clinton campaign, was murdered on the streets of Washington D.C, many times the murder capital of the US.

The police, looking at the fact that there had been a struggle in which his wristband was torn, believe it was a "botched robbery, in which after he resisted and perhaps fled, he was shot in the back to silence him. It seems cruel for a mere robbery, but DC is a violent city.

. "There had been a struggle. His hands were bruised, his knees are bruised, his face is bruised...." said his mother.

Nothing was taken but his wristband had been torn. Who murdered Seth Rich? the police say they do not know and believe it was a robbery that went bad. The alt-right, from Breitbart to Drudge Report to Reddit to 4chan and celebrity right wingers like Limbaugh and Hannity all propose the alternative explanation that Rich's murder was political in nature, an assassination to pay him back for leaking the DNC emails or to prevent him from talking to the FBI. To understand these claims, which have on the right and now on the left, been reported as facts, we need to understand what evidence exists, what the known facts are, and what are the assumptions for the competing claims of the police and hospital and the alt-right alternative narrative.



Simpler Theories

(Image by bjornmeansbear) Permission Details DMCA



FACTS:

No one knows who murdered Seth Rich beyond the murderers and those they may have told.

His parents claim he was a Clinton supporter and eager to take on his new job working for Clinton.

The alternative claim is that he was a disgruntled Sanders supporter, angry about how Clinton had sabotaged the Sanders bid and had leaked the emails he stole from the DNC to Wikileaks.

Wikileaks will not reveal its source but by insinuation, has implied it was Rich by offering a $20,000 reward to find his murder and suggested it was doing so to protect its sources. The search for the murderer (s) has turned up no clues, but Assange knows if Rich, or someone else, provided the damaging emails.

The parents claim that he had no access to emails since his job was to prepare analytic models of how to promote voting numbers.

There is no evidence to provide clues to who murdered Rich.

There is no evidence to show he provided emails to Wikileaks.

There is no evidence to back up the anonymous claims on alt-right chat rooms that the hospital staff found him alive and were forced to let him die.

In the absence of evidence, skeptical and critical minds maintain an open mind.

Why in a robbery would a victim be shot in the back?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4