Who Directed the Course of the CIA? Which now directs the U.S. government...

- Advertisement -

I can't exactly say I "wrote the article," in fact I must deny it. However, I posted some comments below, as you'll see if you watch this video, which I highly recommend even if you just "jump through it" in ten minutes or so. Based on all I've read and heard, it is these two jokers, to say it way too politely, who had a major hand in steering us toward murder, misdirection of resources, rape and plunder of other countries, and ultimately, extinction.

"The Dulles Brothers and America's Century of Regime Change" by Stephen Kinzer was a speech sponsored by The Future of Freedom Foundation February 15, 2014 at the 2014 International Students for Liberty Conference in Washington D.C.

Some comments:

- Advertisement -

Kinzer gracefully glosses over one crucial part of his story : What networks of powerful interests propelled the Dulles brothers into power? And how do those networks intersect with the people that benefited from the Dulles brothers' actions in Iran and Guatemala, for example? That's far more interesting than whether or not they liked to play Tennis.

Saying the Dulleses made "mistakes" is misleading. They wanted nothing short of total domination. They weren't trying to 'get along' with anyone! They were also involved in the rise of the Nazi regime. This was not mentioned. They just never considered failure an option. They were not above murder, white supremacy, and complete amorality. This history is a bit sanitized. This was the basis of American foreign policy under their reign. Good riddance except for their residues: the Bush family.