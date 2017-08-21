Power of Story
White Supremacists vs. Big Brother: Take your pick!

Message Jean-Luc Basle
Bill Kristol
Bill Kristol
(Image by Gage Skidmore)
Charlottesville is an event which should not have happened. Donald Trump's first reaction was interpreted as an acquiescence of white supremacists' views. His second statement, meant to appease his critics, fanned the flames of discontent. Soon, America was embroiled in a war of words. Unbeknown to most, behind it, a deeper conflict is ragging between the proponents of a re-written version of the Judeo-Christian civilization and the neoconservatives with their world domination objective. Neither is palatable to the rational man.

Steve Bannon and the late Andrew Breitbart are the architects of the revisited Judeo-Christian vision. Its goal is twofold: a) unite disgruntled whites with corporate America to bring back jobs gone over seas, and b) fight the Muslims, the ultimate threat, at home and abroad. Robert Mercer -- the financial wizard -- is their patron as are the Koch brothers and their Tea Party. Sheldon Adelson is part of the group. He sees Israel's salvation in this new Christianity. The "disgruntled whites" are Hillary Clinton's "deplorables", presumably racists, sexists, misogynists, homophobic, xenophobes, etc. They are said to be Donald Trump's supporters.

The neoconservatives' grand priest is Bill Kristol, editor of The Weekly Standard and co-founder of the "Project of the New American Century" with Robert Kagan. Their political philosophy is best summarized by Paul Wolfowitz in 1992: "Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union." This hegemonic philosophy was first applied to South Ossetia, Georgia, and Yugoslavia in the last decade of the twentieth century. After 9/11, it was put into practice in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen. In Ukraine, Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland, wife of Robert Kagan, bragged she spent $5 billion to remove democratically elected president Viktor Yanukovych. She forgot to mention she did it with the help of the neo-Nazi Svoboda party. Neoconservatives' belief in America's Manifest Destiny and exceptionalism is every bit as racist as the supremacists' faith in white men's superiority. Their ultimate goal is to control all aspects of life in a Big Brother's fashion.

Shrewdly, neoconservatives and neoliberals are using the Charlottesville incident to weaken Donald Trump. But the truth of the matter is that they are as racists and supremacists -- albeit in a different fashion -- as the white supremacists who see themselves as such. Charlottesville brought to light a hidden reality: America is caught between supremacists and neo-Nazi hegemons. Both are equally distasteful. Neither is capable to bring peace and happiness to mankind. To their disbelief, Renaissance men -- there are quite a few left -- are witnessing America's descent into hell.

Former Vice President Citigroup New York (retired) Columbia University -- Business School Princeton University -- Woodrow Wilson School


