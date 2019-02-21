Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

- Advertisement -

Can you imagine if we discovered President Obama planned to sell nuclear technology to a foreign power against his national security staff's advice?

Of course not.

Yet, this is precisely what multiple whistleblowers are reporting, as is stated in a House of Representatives Oversight and Reform interim staff report issued Tuesday.

Former Trump administration National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, supported a plan for a cadre of U.S. companies to construct several nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

Flynn was a stated adviser to a branch of IP3 International, the company responsible for the deal, and was actively engaged while still employed at the White House in attempting to rush the transfer of highly sensitive U.S. nuclear technology, potentially violating the Atomic Energy Act, without congressional review, as law requires.

The House report reads:

"The whistleblowers who came forward have expressed significant concerns about the potential procedural and legal violations connected with rushing through a plan to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. They have warned of conflicts of interest among top White House advisers that could implicate federal criminal statutes. They have also warned about a working environment inside the White House marked by chaos, dysfunction, and backbiting. And they have warned about political appointees ignoring directives from top ethics advisors at the White House who repeatedly and unsuccessfully ordered senior Trump Administration officials to halt their efforts."

As early into the administration as January 27, 2017, retired IP3 generals met with Derek Harvey, a then-National Security Council (NSC) senior staffer, at the White House to discuss the "Middle East Marshall Plan."

The House report states:

"Mr. Harvey directed the NSC staff to add information about IP3's 'plan for 40 nuclear power plants' to the briefing package for President Trump's call with [Saudi Arabia's] King Salman."

Michael Flynn is long gone, but these efforts are ongoing, possibly increasing.

Last week the White House held meetings on it, and next week Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is traveling to Saudi Arabia to further talks.

According to the report:

"On February 12, 2019, the President met with nuclear power developers at the White House about sharing nuclear technology with countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. In addition, next week Mr. Kushner will be embarking on a tour of Middle Eastern capitalsincluding Riyadhto discuss the economic portion of the Administration's Middle East peace plan."

According to the whistleblowers' account, a top NSC official told colleagues Kushner was promoting the IP3 plan "so that Jared Kushner can present it to the president for approval."

