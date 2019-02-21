 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/21/19

Author 512627

APP-032018-Trump-Saudi-Prince
APP-032018-Trump-Saudi-Prince
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Can you imagine if we discovered President Obama planned to sell nuclear technology to a foreign power against his national security staff's advice?

Of course not.

Yet, this is precisely what multiple whistleblowers are reporting, as is stated in a House of Representatives Oversight and Reform interim staff report issued Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Former Trump administration National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, supported a plan for a cadre of U.S. companies to construct several nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

Flynn was a stated adviser to a branch of IP3 International, the company responsible for the deal, and was actively engaged while still employed at the White House in attempting to rush the transfer of highly sensitive U.S. nuclear technology, potentially violating the Atomic Energy Act, without congressional review, as law requires.

The House report reads:

- Advertisement -

"The whistleblowers who came forward have expressed significant concerns about the potential procedural and legal violations connected with rushing through a plan to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. They have warned of conflicts of interest among top White House advisers that could implicate federal criminal statutes. They have also warned about a working environment inside the White House marked by chaos, dysfunction, and backbiting. And they have warned about political appointees ignoring directives from top ethics advisors at the White House who repeatedly and unsuccessfully ordered senior Trump Administration officials to halt their efforts."

As early into the administration as January 27, 2017, retired IP3 generals met with Derek Harvey, a then-National Security Council (NSC) senior staffer, at the White House to discuss the "Middle East Marshall Plan."

The House report states:

"Mr. Harvey directed the NSC staff to add information about IP3's 'plan for 40 nuclear power plants' to the briefing package for President Trump's call with [Saudi Arabia's] King Salman."

Michael Flynn is long gone, but these efforts are ongoing, possibly increasing.

Last week the White House held meetings on it, and next week Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is traveling to Saudi Arabia to further talks.

- Advertisement -

According to the report:

"On February 12, 2019, the President met with nuclear power developers at the White House about sharing nuclear technology with countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. In addition, next week Mr. Kushner will be embarking on a tour of Middle Eastern capitalsincluding Riyadhto discuss the economic portion of the Administration's Middle East peace plan."

According to the whistleblowers' account, a top NSC official told colleagues Kushner was promoting the IP3 plan "so that Jared Kushner can present it to the president for approval."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

US Treasury Dept. Borrows $1 Trillion To Pay For GOP Tax Cuts--Again

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Charles Homer

Become a Fan
Author 511996

(Member since Aug 27, 2018), 1 fan, 66 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

As shown in this article, Washington is doing its very best to ensure that Israel maintains its nuclear monopoly in the Middle East:

click here

The fact that the U.S. Department of State was fully prepared to fight a war in Syria to end the Assad regime simply to protect America's best friend Israel and its illegitimately acquired nuclear weapons stockpile is nothing short of ironic.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 4:04:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 