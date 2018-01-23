Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Where are Barzani and Talabani thieves?

By Hamma Mirwaisi

(Image by ANF)
Where are Barzani and Talabani thieves? PKK is going to defeat internal and external enemies of Kurds one by one from now on. Join forces of the PKK to be free and live peacefully in Kurdistan.

To those Kurds who are supporting corrupt Barzani and Talabani kinds and those who are supporting Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa, and Turks of Mongolia, the dark future is waiting for you. The Return of the Medes (PKK) is in process.

Few Jewish prophets predicted more than 2800 years ago that 'Medes (Kurds and others of today) will return to liberate humanity. Indeed, PKK is fighting to liberate humanity without occupying other people's land.

The world will recognize the sacrifices of PKK members who give their life to liberate people from Islamic terrorist of Sunni and Shi'a Islamic organization.

PKK forces defeated ISIS Islamic terrorist of Islamic Sunni Arabs and Turks in Syria. And they are going to defeat them in Iraq and Turkey too. After the Islamic Sunni Arabs and Turks defeat the war against the Islamic Shi'a terrorist of Arabs and Persian will begin sooner or later.

PKK is only depending on Kurdish peoples' support.

The world forgot the YPG and YPJ Kurdish forces fight against ISIS Islamic Sunni Arabs and Turks terrorist forces in Syria. YPG and YPJ Kurds liberated humanity from the Islamic Sunni Arabs and Turks terrorist. And now the so-called superpowers of the world looked another way while President Erdogan of Turkey who supported ISIS and other Islamic terrorist forces in Syria is now collecting every kind of Islamic terrorism to help his Turkish army to eliminate Kurds in Afrin.

To you traitors among Kurds, you saw the defeat of corrupt Barzani and Talabani thieves in Iraq in the hand of Islamic Shi'a terrorist forces in few days, what you waiting for now. Are you waiting for Israeli forces to liberate you?

Join United Kurdish people front under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan to protect yourself and your family from occupiers of Kurdistan. The teaching of Abdullah Ocalan is to establish true equality between man and women and liberate humanity from darkness forever.

References

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's risky gamble could quickly turn sour

click here

The Road to Raqqa. YPG fighters, medics & European volunteers on ISIS frontline

.youtube.com/watch?v=xHHUXCsuLto

 

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

