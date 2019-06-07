When You Think About the Plague from L.A., Global Warming Doesn't Sound so Bad.

It's not global warming that keeps me awake,
Or the masses of insects we blithely forsake,
Or the prospect of war with the Russkies much pissed,
'Cause we're adding Ukraine to the long Nato list,
And the trade war with China is but drama's dearth,
For only computers want their uncommon earth.
.
What worries me really is this plague in L.A.,
Where illness deluxe is spoiling folks' day,
Resistant to medicines of the most high-tech stuff,
And travels quite easy in the fur of pet Ruff,
And jumps right on board of whatever train's moving,
Hence movers and shakers won't do so much grooving.
.
Less grooving without any help on horizon,
Since the U.S.G. debt as a sum is surprisin',
22 trill ion and that's before we need mount
That 21 trill for which Defense can't account,
Which ain't Chopped Chicken Liver, of thee we sing,
And won't help you out if it's all in Beijing.
.
Yes, your dough's in Beijing and you need it to fight
An outbreak of typhus before it can reach height,
Or New Age fleas carrying a dozen bad ails,
Which, being a problem that looks nothing like nails,
You can't use your hammer in the form of drone bombs,
And use them to placate and console soccer moms.
.
Yes, here comes the avalanche a-tripping down slope,
Outbreaks and debts massive with which we can't cope,
And hysteria here and some flash riots there,
And pretty soon you're talking true headlining fare,
Which means global warming in about fifty years
Sounds rather soothing when compared to these fears.