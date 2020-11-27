

Doubt

I've been watching Joe Biden assemble his crew,

Happy of course the Blond Wonder is through,

His complaints laughed out of every court in the land,

Despite affidavits that fill Rudy's hand,

Though sometimes a reluctant judge his wish grants,

And gives me electoral ants in the pants.

.

There's rumor, allegation, statistical beefs,

Folks who saw giggling 'tween electoral chiefs,

4 A.M. vote geysers for Joe in Wiscons',

With hardly a squirt for Prez Don in response,

And that business of folks who gave votes to Joe,

But to down-the-list Dems the good old heave-ho.

.

Meanwhile the media insist it's all clear,

The election is over, nothing to see here,

And get hot and bothered and give the bum rush

To those who assert any systemic hush,

But when I see pundits in full-court-press mode,

Methinks the full truth has still something owed.

.

Yes, I'm glad Don's out and will much be relieved

When Electors give Joe the votes he received,

Though I've a feeling some many will carp,

And on Trumpist heartstrings play their sad harp,

'Cause the belief's out there, far and wide, fore and aft,

That this time the Deep State gave Trump the shaft.

