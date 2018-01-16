Power of Story Send a Tweet        
When African Americans Learn of Criminal Media's 54 Year Blackout of King's Condemnation of US Wars

From flickr.com: Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. {MID-229310}
Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
(Image by U.S. Embassy New Delhi)   Permission   Details   DMCA
How strange it is that the African American community has been, either openly or indifferently, supportive of white racist regime change, imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in smaller nations of people whose skin color is of various hues.

One reason has to be that most African Americans, especially those under sixty, have never heard that Martin Luther King called those wars "atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust predatory investments in countries overseas," and they never heard that King had angrily castigated his government for "taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to kill and dying at extraordinarily high proportions relative to the rest of the population."[1][2]

While their government insanely takes millions of non-white people's lives overseas, America's beloved Black celebrities, shirking their role model responsibly either out of caution or lack of interest, have cooperated by their silence with an insidious criminal mainstream media half-century total blackout of Martin Luther King's anguished cries, "The greatest purveyor of violence in the world is my own government" and "Silence is betrayal," outcries that in 1967, shook the world and made headlines in bold capital letters on every major newspaper's front page the morning after Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for continuous horrific death and destruction in poorer countries for "refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments." [2] (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American alongside of America's first Black president, vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of blood. [3])

What else could one imagine contributing more to African American support for regime change death and destruction and Black celebrity silence, than the continual betrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. by his closest friends, leaders of the civil rights movement, who have all gone on to political careers as officials within the very genocide producing government King condemned [ Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday , 1/13/2015, OpEdNews](King earned a bullet to his brain for having threatened the profitability of trillions of dollars invested in the conquering of Vietnam and other small nations seeking independence.) [4]

Lastly, the most important reason why so many African Americans support U.S. genocidal military action among colored peoples overseas, (even though thousands more Black GIs have been killed fighting for white supremacy overseas than African Americans in the streets of U.S. cities [5]), has to be that TV programing of deceit, indulgence, fear, simple minded fake news and false patriotism that has absurdly sold the dozens of genocidal US bombings, invasions and occupations in poorer non-white populated nations as a heroic defense of America.

But readers can take heart! If estimates of world economic power shifting to the East and South and led by China in twenty-five years are correct, the effect on America and Europe of the coming economic, political and cultural change might become apparent rather soon. An initial change might come in the form of an influx of truthful news and saner entertainment breaking the West's vice-like grip on sources of information/disinformation and the ability to promote, disseminate and inculcate lies enabling profitable investments in genocide.

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

Jay Janson

Howard Zinn pleaded with activists to quote from Beyond Vietnam

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 3:09:50 AM

