President Donald Trump's administration flip-flop policies toward North Korea failed to achieve the meaning full result. It changed the stability to the state of war. North Korea is pushing harder with their atomic bomb building to be used against the US and allies of the US in Asia.

The military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) is increased since President Donald Trump's elections. IRI is in control of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey as an ally of Israel and the US has been taking few adventures to test out Iran and Russian policies in the Middle East. President Erdogan failed to achieve any result strategically. Russian and Iran are aware that he is an ally of Israel no matter what he says about Israel policies toward Arabs.

President Donald Trump's administration flip-flop policies toward Kurdish people under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan are not successful either. The US helped Kurds in Syria and hurt Kurds in Turkey and Iraq. President Donald Trump wants to stop Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) expansion. While allied with Iraqi Shi'a Governments as an ally of Iran. The US administrations are pretending to be deaf and blind toward Iraqi Shi'a connection to IRI.

The US, Turkey, and Iraq generals just had the meeting to strengthen military ties in the Middle East, which let Turkey send more military forces to fight PKK forces in Iraq since yesterday.

President Erdogan of Turkey in one of his adventures helped Iran and Iraq to take over 51% of the land of the Kurdistan Regional Governments of Iraq (KRG) region including oil-rich Kirkuk. It showed that Barzani and Talabani Mafia forces trained by the US and NATO were not capable to fight Iranian forces for one day. Barzani and Talabani Mafia powers diminished overnight.

President Erdogan of Turkey's adventures in KRG region of Barzani and Talabani region to fight PKK forces will be defeated and the US will lose the Kurdish people card to be used against Iran.

The entire Kurdish people are united under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. The Kurdish people forces (PKK, PJAK, YPG, YPJ) from Turkey, Iran, Syria, and Iraq are united.

President Donald Trump's administration cooperation with Iran, Iraq, and Turkey against Kurdish people forces loyal to Abdullah Ocalan are going to hurt the US interest in the Middle East.

Indeed, President Donald Trump's administration flip-flop policies in the Middle East will face failure sooner than later. President Donald Trump's policies failed in North Korea and Asia. And will face failure in the Middle East too.

