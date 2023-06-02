What should we do with Iranian government?



Iranian government daily hanging

Just Keep on Hanging innocent people

What should we do with the worst government on the planet?

I used to write twice a week about the uprising in Iran. However, I have been quiet for about three months.

It is not easy to shut me up, but they have done it. The reason is that the Iranian government is just an impossible entity.

Inside the country they backed off. We achieved an actual victory in forty-four years, Iranian women are not wearing that medieval headscarf in Tehran, and they wear Islamic clothes if they wish. Therefore, we should be celebrating that our people won, and the ayatollah's thugs lost.

According to the news from the people living in Tehran women do not wear that Islamic head covering if you do not wish to and there is not a damn thing that the revolutionary guards can do about it.

Rumor have it that many of the thousands of people who were arrested during the recent uprising were the family members of the ruling government.

Let's assume that the news from Iran is true (I know that they are). The problem is what are we going to do with the rest of this trashy government.

Iranian women put up a nice fight and put men to shame in the fight, but the Iranian government is still the same garbage. The Iranian government is functioning at sub-Saharan countries levels. The value of Iranian money when I came to the U. S was One dollar to seven Tomans (Iranian money). At this time one dollar is worth fifty-three thousand Tumans. That is a reduction by 7570 presents. The price of consumer goods has been skyrocketing on a daily basis. I can say without any doubt that the Iranian government is not capable of handling the massive Iranian people's problems.

Inflation is higher than 80% per year. Consumer trust of the government is zero. Government brutality is agreed to be worse than the Gestapo levels. Freedom of speech and the media is non-existent. The brain drain is so bad that even the most optimistic people do cry at it. The value of medications and their availability is worse than the war times. Any questioning of the clerical government's behavior is considered as insulting of the prophet and subject to public hanging.

During last Iranian year, close to 550 people were killed in demonstrations.

Foreign governments prefer not to be a part of this mayhem, Russia and China are a part of the problem.

I am as confused, helpless and perplexed as the rest of Iranians. I appreciate any suggestion.

