 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/2/23

What should we do with Iranian government?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Iranian government daily hanging
Iranian government daily hanging
(Image by bing)   Details   DMCA

Just Keep on Hanging innocent people

What should we do with the worst government on the planet?

I used to write twice a week about the uprising in Iran. However, I have been quiet for about three months.

It is not easy to shut me up, but they have done it. The reason is that the Iranian government is just an impossible entity.

Inside the country they backed off. We achieved an actual victory in forty-four years, Iranian women are not wearing that medieval headscarf in Tehran, and they wear Islamic clothes if they wish. Therefore, we should be celebrating that our people won, and the ayatollah's thugs lost.

According to the news from the people living in Tehran women do not wear that Islamic head covering if you do not wish to and there is not a damn thing that the revolutionary guards can do about it.

Rumor have it that many of the thousands of people who were arrested during the recent uprising were the family members of the ruling government.

Let's assume that the news from Iran is true (I know that they are). The problem is what are we going to do with the rest of this trashy government.

Iranian women put up a nice fight and put men to shame in the fight, but the Iranian government is still the same garbage. The Iranian government is functioning at sub-Saharan countries levels. The value of Iranian money when I came to the U. S was One dollar to seven Tomans (Iranian money). At this time one dollar is worth fifty-three thousand Tumans. That is a reduction by 7570 presents. The price of consumer goods has been skyrocketing on a daily basis. I can say without any doubt that the Iranian government is not capable of handling the massive Iranian people's problems.

Inflation is higher than 80% per year. Consumer trust of the government is zero. Government brutality is agreed to be worse than the Gestapo levels. Freedom of speech and the media is non-existent. The brain drain is so bad that even the most optimistic people do cry at it. The value of medications and their availability is worse than the war times. Any questioning of the clerical government's behavior is considered as insulting of the prophet and subject to public hanging.

During last Iranian year, close to 550 people were killed in demonstrations.

Foreign governments prefer not to be a part of this mayhem, Russia and China are a part of the problem.

I am as confused, helpless and perplexed as the rest of Iranians. I appreciate any suggestion.

(Article changed on Jun 02, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Jun 02, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 113 articles, 166 quicklinks, 909 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Feeling Bad

The cause of most severe cases of depression are the feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and uselessness.

I have been writing about the bad fortune of Iranian people for decades.

Many years ago, I was told that if a government is rejected by its own people, that government would collapse.

The Iranian government is one of the most hated, most brutal, incompetent and corrupt governments of the world. However, they manage to survive by simple brutality.

The problem is that I do not get depressed any more, just feeling helpless, hopeless and useless.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:50:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend