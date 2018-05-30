- Advertisement -

Norman Finklestein speaks truth. I have seen several of his videos and been impressed by all, thanks to his research, adherence to facts, and courage to speak out. We need to have more of him, starting with ourselves.

This particular short video calls to my mind the question of who is funding Amnesty International. I used to be one such person, but have seen too many questionable issues to continue in that effort (that I could scarcely afford anyway). I think this NGO has done much good, but it is undermined by this recent report--that I haven't read myself, but have complete faith in Norman's take and interpretation, given the other videos I've seen by him. In this interview, he responds clearly and succinctly to some critical questions.

This particular issue is absolutely major, and touches literally on the survival of our species, and almost certainly on life on earth. I highly encourage watching it.